What did chef Rachel Allen eat at Taste of Dubai 2026?

From lamb dumplings to desert safaris, here's what the top chef did in Dubai
Chef Rachel Allen loves Dubai. And food. So coming to the UAE for the annual food fest at Taste of Dubai was somewhat of a no-brainer. She arrived in the city on Wednesday and when Gulf News caught up with her at TOD, she was glowing. “We came here on Thursday as the whole event was being set up. I can't believe that what we saw yesterday was, is now this, you know, it's incredible,” she said of the Media City Amphitheatre where the event was held.
The chef, well known for her cook books, stints on tele, and the easy way she has of teaching difficult things at Ballymaloe Cookery School in County Cork, Ireland, took to the stage to talk about food and offer tips on easy to make goodies such as homemade butter, jams and scones.
But she did also take some time out to explore food pop-ups including Gault & Millau 2026-recognised LOWE, “where I loved the lamb dumplings” and Khadak’s TOD special, pathar ka gosht.
When in Dubai, she added, she loves her mornings to start is mezze: hummus, Baba Ghanoush, and tabbouleh.
On Sunday, the chef took some time away from the kitchen to go for a desert safari, enjoying riding camels and sunshine amid the sandy dunes.
