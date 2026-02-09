Taste of Dubai: A playground for chefs and party for food lovers

Since food is about discovery and happy accidents with ingredients we asked Jenny what her favourite boo-boo in the kitchen had been. “You know what, it was the most embarrassing mistake, the tastiest mistake. I was taking a demonstration. And my demonstrations are hands on. We were doing Christmas in Africa, and so we're doing this beautiful, spicy carrot cake. And the ladies were throwing the ingredients in, and they were mixing it, and when we popped it into the oven, and the aromas were absolutely delicious. And they kept saying to me, when is the cake gonna rise? I got more and more nervous by the hour because nothing was happening. The cake wasn't rising.”