Savor the best of Dubai's food scene this February
Welcome to one of the food capitals of the world. This is your time to exercise your taste buds (and your appetite) for Taste of Dubai, the city’s biggest food and beverage festival, is coming.
The annual fest for foodies – and let’s face it, curious eaters – kicks off on Feb 6 and on its delish menu is a rota of 16 of the emirate’s best restaurants. Here’s a look at what you need to know about the epic weekend that’ll see you smile, possibly cry (because you’ve eaten too much), and insist on a packed bag to go.
Fri-Sun, February 6-8
Dubai Media City Amphitheatre
A number of cost-effective packages are available, starting at Dh80. By the way, kids under 12 enter free. Now then, here’s what each ticket type will get you.
Standard: Dh80, one-day entry and access to Taste culinary workshops
Taster Package: Dh185, single day entry, 2 food and 2 beverage vouchers, and access to Taste culinary workshops
VIP Package: Dh350, single-day fast-track entry, 3 food vouchers, 4 drink vouchers, access to the Taste VIP Lounge, and access to Taste culinary workshops.
Friday Work Social Packages: Dh130 per person (for groups of 10 or more). Includes event entry before 3pm, two food vouchers per person, VIP lounge access, and the option to add two drink vouchers per person.
So far, these spots have confirmed:
1. Leña
2. The Guild
3. Duck and Waffle
4. Akira Back
5. Demon Duck
6. The Beam
7. Khadak
8. Ting Irie
9. Lowe
10. Lento
11. Nama Yoso
12. Maya by Richard Sandoval
13. Indya by Vineet
14. Rhodes W1
15. Suma Gourmet
[Which means, there’s one guest spot left. Who would you like to enter the fray?]
Maybe not, but you will get an especially curated Taste of Dubai menu featuring three to five tasting-sized dishes plus one dish - the ‘Taste Exclusive Dish’- that’s crafted only for this event.
A food-fueled adventure awaits the littles too. They can set out on a Kidzapp Adventure Quest, where they’ll make their way across activations and games throughout the festival. At the end of the road, they’ll find a special surprise at the Kizapp chalet.
Each restaurant will also feature a kid-friendly dish.
To take part in any of the interactive workshops or masterclasses, you’ll need to register on the day – spots are available on a first-come-first served basis. They’ll be hosted by Virgin Radio’s Priki Malik, or Taste Sweetheart Zoe Dickens, or Pitmaster Andrew Dickens.
Drum roll please… get ready to say, ‘yes chef!’ to:
Italian Chef & TV personality Gino D’Acampo
If you want a good serving of Italian cuisine, no one is perhaps better place to share the secrets of the nonnas. Gino, who is the author of at least 20 cookbooks, is no stranger to fame and showcasing his skills for the audience. What this means for us… a comprehensive look at dishmaking.
Masterchef Australia Judge Matt Preston
The OG star chef is returning to the Dubai stage, explaining the tips and tricks you need to take your own skills up a notch.
Ireland’s bestselling cookery writer and TV chef Rachel Allen
Another veteran teacher/chef, Allen will be bringing trade secrets to the TOD floor. Come prepared with a notepad – you will want to write these tricks down.
Instagram chef sensation Harry Heal
For food that comes with a side of story, these are the workshops you won’t want to miss. Self-taught and passionate about all things edible, Heal is bringing you little known secrets from around the world.
South Africa’s Giggling Gourmet Jenny Morris
With fond memories of eating homegrown food and delightful anecdotes of cooking scenes with her grandpa, Morris brings an earthy, homey vibe to the city and a fun vibe to the kitchen. Think food with a side of funny.
Smoking Beard’s Fred Casagrande
The UAE’s BBQ champion is busting out the moves – and the secret sauce – that makes his dishes unbeatable. Do not miss out.
UK’s favourite pitmasters Andrew Dickens & Joseph Nesbitt-Larking
For a feast that’s fire, you want to know the techniques of the pitmasters. This is your time to learn ‘em.
These experts will be at:
BLACK+DECKER Cook School
Suma Gourmet Firepit
Taste Chefs’ Hub
Of course! What’s a meal without proper ambience?
Chill out as you toss that diet on the sidelines with tunes – there are two live music zones and dedicated musicians in the VIP Lounge.
The performers include:
• DJ Big Rossi
• DJ Remix Rich
• Madam
• Pianoman Ryan Gibb
• DJ Gemma G
• Salha and the Million Dollar Trio
• 4 The Music
• DJ Venus
Check out the French Pavilion, where you’ll get your own taste of France with premium tastings, masterclasses and a showcase of iconic French food brands.
Take a walk through the Taste Artisan Market where you’ll come across artisanal products, tastings, and unique treats. Highlights include:
• Bread Ahead Bakery (check out their viral crème brulée doughnuts!)
• Fade Fit
• Queen Bee Honey
• The Broth Lab
• Pure Harvest
• Booch Kombucha
• Washington Apples
Keep an eye out for free activations and games by:
• Voyah
• Black & Decker
• Kibsons
• Nutricook
• Al Ain Farms
• Lamb Weston
Tickets are available now, at Platinumlist.net
