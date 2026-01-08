If you like to sing along to the greats, there’s grand opportunity this month, what with John Mayer (Waiting on the World to Change), Diana Ross (I'm Coming Out) and Seal (Kiss From a Rose), and even Air Supply (All Out of Love) turning up to play. Flex your muscles as you take on new challenges, some with a scenic view like the Louvre Abu Dhabi. And give your taste buds a workout by digging into the delish… juicy burgers anyone?

Whether the New Year has snuck up on you or it’s something that started with a bang, this is your time to firm your resolutions – fitness, more time for friends, or self-indulgence – and embrace the turn of time.

This is a live competition, so expect flames, fast grills and serious bragging rights on the line. The best part? You get to vote, helping decide everything from Best UAE Burger to the most creative stack in town. Add DJs, open-air picnic vibes, a kids’ fun zone and pet-friendly spaces, and you’ve got one seriously tasty weekend plan.

If you think you’ve tried every burger in Dubai, think again. The Ultimate Burger Festival is landing at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre and it’s less polite food fair, more full-on burger battleground. Running for four juicy days, this festival brings together top local and international burger heroes – think Spain, Brazil, Britain and beyond – all cooking exclusive burgers you can’t get anywhere else.

This is one of those pinch-me line-ups that feels almost unreal. Diana Ross and Seal on the same night? In Abu Dhabi? Outdoors? January just got bragging rights. Expect elegance, soul and serious singalong moments as Diana Ross glides through disco classics and Motown magic, while Seal delivers that unmistakable voice that somehow sounds even better live (we are already humming Kiss from a Rose). Set beneath the stars at Saadiyat Nights, this is the kind of concert you dress up for, arrive early to, and remember long after the final note fades.

Expect sharp wit, biting social commentary, and storytelling that’s equal parts hilarious and clever. Grover has a knack for tackling the messy, uncomfortable truths of modern life – and somehow making you giggle while he does it. If you like your laughs with a little edge, this is one evening you won’t forget.

Dubai Shopping Festival may be coming to a close this weekend, but it's not going down quietly. One of the last few pop-ups to celebrate the annual fest is the Dubai Police Carnival - a three-day spectacular - at City Walk. Think live entertainment, hands-on experiences and interactive attractions for all ages, giving you a closer look at police services in a fun setting.

Tuesdays are perfect for some downtime; it’s not the start of the week but the end does seem so far away. Cheer up with a visit to Voyage by Amelia – the late-night speakeasy – that turns the dial on nostalgia up to 11 with a track list full of hip-hop and R&B classics. On Jan 13, you’ll find DJs Kenrick Chance and JSA on the decks.

Looking for a café that feels like a local hangout rather than a scene? Uptown Social in JLT nails that sweet spot. On this day, head over to the café before 11 and get a cuppa - Americano, latte or cappuccino - for Dh1. Why? It’s Uptown Social’s first birthday. Morning walk with a sip of caffeine? Sign us up for the stopover. (The offer is Dh1 for a cup of coffee per person.)

Let’s address it upfront: War and Peace is long. Like, really really long. But then epics tend to be. Directed by Rimas Tuminas, it turns Tolstoy’s masterpiece into a deeply human story about love, family, heartbreak and survival — set against the chaos of war. The performances are powerful, the visuals are beautiful, and the time genuinely flies by. Performed in Russian with English surtitles, it’s immersive, emotional and surprisingly accessible. Come curious, take the journey, and you'll be glad you did.

This is one of those nights that feels special before the first note is even played. The Beginning marks the first performance of the UAE National Orchestra, and there’s something quietly powerful about witnessing the start of a cultural legacy. Seventy musicians and a 30-voice choir come together for a programme that feels proud, thoughtful and deeply rooted in place. From a brand-new Emirati symphony to oud and orchestral works that blend tradition with scale, it’s moving without being showy. If you like music with meaning, this is your night.

In the end, this really does matter - especially if you are a fan. Linkin Park is returning to the UAE for one night of musical genius. For the first time since 2010, the alt-rock legends return with the From Zero World Tour, celebrating a new era while honouring two decades of scream-along anthems. Expect goosebumps as fresh tracks like The Emptiness Machine collide with era-defining classics like Numb and Papercut that raised a generation. It’s raw, high-octane and emotionally charged — the kind of gig you’ll talk about for years.

Zakir Khan is back in Dubai, and if you missed him last time, consider this your second chance to laugh your heart out. The Indian comedy superstar is known for turning everyday life — childhood awkwardness, family struggles, and those “why me?” moments — into hilarious, relatable anecdotes. Delivered in Hindi with his signature charm and poetic flair, his stand-up feels like a friend sharing stories over coffee…if that friend also made you laugh so hard you snort. Come for the laughs, stay for the feels.

For world-class guitar solos, heartfelt lyrics and the kind of crowd that knows every word of every song (just like you do), grab a seat at John Mayer’s Saadiyat Nights concert. This is Mayer in his element: stripped-back moments, bluesy riffs, and songs (Gravity and Slow Dancing in a Burning Room) that give nostalgia new meaning. Set under the stars, this intimate open-air show feels less like a mega concert and more like a musical masterclass. Expect charm, storytelling and goosebumps — lots of them. Welcome to wonderland.

Ever wondered what Oz was like before Dorothy showed up? Wicked takes you there. Follow Glinda and Elphaba as their unlikely friendship sparks epic rivalries, life-changing choices, and some seriously unforgettable songs. With jaw-dropping sets, hundreds of glittering costumes, and show-stoppers like Defying Gravity and For Good, it’s impossible not to get swept up in the magic. Whether it’s your first musical or your fiftieth, this production has heart, humor, and pure theatrical spectacle. By the end, you’ll be cheering, singing, and maybe even questioning who’s really good and who’s truly wicked.

It’s time to Livin’ La Vida Loca. Ricky Martin is coming to Abu Dhabi and he’s bringing the fun time. This is not a sit-down-and-sway kind of night—this is full-body, no-shame dancing under the stars kinda time. Expect wall-to-wall hits (Livin’ La Vida Loca, She Bangs, La Copa de la Vida) delivered with the kind of charisma that only a true pop icon can pull off. Add slick choreography, relentless energy and the open-air magic of Saadiyat Nights, and you’ve got a concert that feels more like a massive Latin fiesta. Remember to eat some chocolate before you go – you’ve got to keep your energy levels up.

