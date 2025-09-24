Ricky Martin is bringing the party to Abu Dhabi — here’s everything you need to know

Fans can expect a night packed with global anthems including The Cup of Life
Get ready to party hard, Abu Dhabi — Ricky Martin is officially coming to town. The multiple Grammy and Latin Grammy-winning superstar has just been confirmed for the 2025–2026 edition of Saadiyat Nights, the capital’s open-air concert series on Saadiyat Island.
Mark your calendars: on 31 January 2026, the King of Latin Pop will hit the stage in Abu Dhabi for the very first time, bringing his signature blend of infectious Latin pop, electrifying energy, and a career’s worth of hits that have defined generations.
Martin is fresh off receiving the first-ever Latin Icon Award at the 2025 MTV VMAs, where he went viral performing his greatest hits (yes, Livin’ la Vida Loca made a triumphant comeback). The song even returned to No. 1 on Billboard’s Latin Digital Song Sales chart last week — more than 25 years after its release.
Fans can expect a night packed with global anthems including The Cup of Life, Vente Pa’Ca, María, La Mordidita, and, of course, Livin’ la Vida Loca. Martin’s live shows are famous for their charisma and high-octane energy, so this Saadiyat Nights performance promises to be one of the season’s hottest tickets.
Ricky Martin joins an already stellar Saadiyat Nights line-up with Ludovico Einaudi on 10 January and Lewis Capaldi on 17 January — and more big-name acts are expected to be announced soon.
Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ae — and if past Martin tours are anything to go by, they won’t last long.
When: 31 January 2026
Where: Saadiyat Nights, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi
