Air Supply to celebrate 50 years with Dubai concert at Coca-Cola Arena

Legendary soft rock duo Air Supply is marking a monumental milestone with their 50th Anniversary Celebration Tour, coming to Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, on Thursday, 30 January 2026. Fans can get early access during the Live Nation presale on Wednesday, 24 September at 12 PM via LiveNation.me, with the general on-sale starting Thursday, 25 September at 12 PM at LiveNation.me and Coca-Cola-Arena.com.
Formed in 1975 when Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock met in the chorus of the Australian touring production of Jesus Christ Superstar, Air Supply has spent nearly five decades captivating audiences worldwide. Known for their heartfelt ballads and unforgettable 80s hits, the duo performs over 130 shows a year and has taken the stage more than 5,500 times, including landmark appearances as the first Western group to tour China and a record-setting concert for 175,000 fans in Cuba.
Their chart-topping success rivals that of The Beatles, with five consecutive Top Five singles: Lost in Love, All Out of Love, Every Woman in the World, The One That You Love, and Here I Am. Across their first three albums and Greatest Hits collection, Air Supply has sold over 20 million copies, with timeless tracks like Sweet Dreams and Jim Steinman’s Making Love Out of Nothing At All continuing to earn multi-million radio plays.
The 50th Anniversary Celebration Tour promises an evening as Graham and Russell, accompanied by their band, perform fan favourites and classic hits. The milestone year is set to be even more special with new projects, including a biopic (All Out of Love: The Air Supply Story), a Broadway musical (Lost in Love), their autobiography, a special vinyl compilation, and their upcoming 18th studio album, A Matter of Time.
Key dates to remember
Artist presale: 23 September, 12 PM
Live Nation presale: 24 September, 12 PM
General onsale: 25 September, 12 PM
