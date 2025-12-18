The music icon blended nostalgia and festive spirit in a feel-good Abu Dhabi concert
Dubai: Rod Stewart's performance at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi last night was a masterclass in timeless showmanship, blending nostalgia, musical excellence and pure joy into one unforgettable evening. The legendary singer proved that age has done nothing to dull his charisma as he led fans on a journey through his most iconic hits.
The crowd erupted when Stewart launched into 'Sailing,' a defining moment of the night. Fully embracing the spirit of the song, he appeared on stage wearing a sailor's cap, instantly transporting the arena into a sea of shared nostalgia. The emotion carried through the audience as thousands sang along, swaying to a song that has become part of his legacy.
The mood shifted with 'All for Love,' which brought a softer, romantic energy to the set. Stewart's voice, still rich and expressive, filled the arena with ease. The live band elevated the song with layered instrumentation and powerful harmonies from three supporting female vocalists who were outstanding throughout the night.
The atmosphere changed again when the unmistakable opening of 'Do Ya Think I'm Sexy?' rang out. The arena transformed into a disco party, with fans on their feet, dancing and singing along. Many in the audience matched the mood, dressed in sparkly disco shirts that added to the playful, retro feel of the show.
The live band was exceptional. Every member had a moment to shine, but the saxophonist stood out, delivering bold solos in nearly every song and drawing cheers each time he stepped forward. The guitarist impressed with smooth riffs, while the drummers anchored the performance with precision and energy. The trio of backing singers added depth and power, their vocals complementing Stewart's throughout the set.
Stewart also treated fans to multiple costume changes, each reflecting his larger-than-life personality and keeping the visual energy high. As the concert reached its finale, hundreds of balloons cascaded from the ceiling, turning Etihad Arena into a vibrant spectacle. Stewart capped off the night by wishing everyone a warm "Merry Christmas," leaving the audience smiling long after the final note faded.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox