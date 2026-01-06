Turkish pop icon Tarkan to make Abu Dhabi debut this April

He returned to the charts with 10 in 2017 and reunited with fans in 2024 with Kuantum 51, his first studio album in several years. In recent years, he has continued to release new music with singles such as “Geççek,” “Yap Bi Güzellik,” “Son Durak,” “Dönmüyor Giden,” and “Anılarla Yaşamak.”

His debut album Yine Sensiz (1992) achieved immediate success, followed by Aacayipsin and Ölürüm Sana, releases that cemented his place in the pop music scene. In 1999, he received the World Music Award. Over the course of his career, Tarkan has sold more than 15 million albums and delivered enduring hits including “Şımarık,” “Şıkıdım,” “Kuzu Kuzu,” “Dudu,” and “Yolla.”

Tarkan has shaped contemporary Turkish pop music since the start of his career in 1992, building a following that stretches far beyond Türkiye. With concerts across Europe, Russia, the United States, Asia, the Middle East and Australia, he has become one of the country’s most influential global music ambassadors.

The Abu Dhabi show arrives at a major high point in Tarkan’s career. His upcoming Istanbul residency in January has already seen all eight shows at Volkswagen Arena sell out, with the first four dates selling out within just 45 minutes, followed soon after by the remaining performances.

