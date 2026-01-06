Turkish pop icon Tarkan to make Abu Dhabi debut this April

After sold-out shows in Europe, tickets to this concert will go on live on Jan 9
Dubai: Turkish pop icon Tarkan is officially hitting Abu Dhabi.
The global superstar will take over Etihad Arena on April 17, 2026, marking his first-ever performance in the UAE capital and giving fans across the region a long-awaited chance to see him live.
The Abu Dhabi show arrives at a major high point in Tarkan’s career. His upcoming Istanbul residency in January has already seen all eight shows at Volkswagen Arena sell out, with the first four dates selling out within just 45 minutes, followed soon after by the remaining performances.
His most recent European tour carried that momentum forward, filling arenas across Germany, the Netherlands, the UK, Austria and Switzerland, including Uber Arena in Berlin, Barclays Arena in Hamburg, and The O2 in London.
Tarkan has shaped contemporary Turkish pop music since the start of his career in 1992, building a following that stretches far beyond Türkiye. With concerts across Europe, Russia, the United States, Asia, the Middle East and Australia, he has become one of the country’s most influential global music ambassadors.
His debut album Yine Sensiz (1992) achieved immediate success, followed by Aacayipsin and Ölürüm Sana, releases that cemented his place in the pop music scene. In 1999, he received the World Music Award. Over the course of his career, Tarkan has sold more than 15 million albums and delivered enduring hits including “Şımarık,” “Şıkıdım,” “Kuzu Kuzu,” “Dudu,” and “Yolla.”
He returned to the charts with 10 in 2017 and reunited with fans in 2024 with Kuantum 51, his first studio album in several years. In recent years, he has continued to release new music with singles such as “Geççek,” “Yap Bi Güzellik,” “Son Durak,” “Dönmüyor Giden,” and “Anılarla Yaşamak.”
Renowned for sold-out shows, a commanding stage presence and a strong connection with his audience, Tarkan’s concerts consistently attract overwhelming demand, with tickets often selling out well in advance. Now, Abu Dhabi fans will finally get the chance to experience his live show up close.
Event details:
Artist: Tarkan
Date: April 17, 2026
Venue: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
