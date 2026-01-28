GOLD/FOREX
Middle East Film & Comic Con returns to Abu Dhabi this April: Dates, tickets and more

God of War star Christopher Judge is announced as the first MEFCC 2026 guest

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Special to Gulf News
3 MIN READ
The region's largest pop culture festival has already announced its first major guest.
MEFCC 2025 Highlights Day 01

Dubai: Pop culture fans, mark your calendars. Middle East Film & Comic Con is returning to Abu Dhabi from April 24 to 26, 2026.

The region's largest pop culture festival has already announced its first major guest. More celebrities, competitions and experiences are on the way.

Record-breaking momentum

Last year's edition welcomed over 46,000 visitors to ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. The 2025 lineup featured major names including Andrew Garfield, Charlie Cox and Natalia Dyer.

Show Director Loy Pinheiro says the 2026 event will build on that success. "MEFCC is where community, passion and fandom are celebrated without limits," he explained.

The festival brings together film, television, gaming, anime, comics and cosplay all in one three-day experience.

Celebrities announced

Christopher Judge will be the first celebrity guest at MEFCC 2026. He's best known as the voice behind Kratos in the God of War video game series.

His presence sets the tone for what organizers promise will be a blockbuster lineup. More celebrity announcements will drop in the coming weeks, including English and Japanese voice actors.

Malaysian artist Alan Quah has also been confirmed. He's illustrated over 400 comic book covers for iconic titles including The Marvels, Wolverine, Star Wars and Green Lantern.

Tickets selling fast

Demand is already high. Super Early Bird tickets sold out in just three days. All Early Bird allocations are now gone.

Standard tickets went on sale January 21, starting from Dh160. VIP options are also available, ranging from Dh1,300 to Dh5,880, with benefits including swag bags, Meet the Star vouchers and fast-track entry.

Competitions

MEFCC's Cosplay Competition is now accepting registrations. Participants will be judged on costume quality, craftsmanship and performance.

The winner will represent the UAE at the World Cosplay Summit Finals in Nagoya, Japan. Cosplayers of all skill levels are welcome to participate.

A Cosplay Workshop is scheduled for January 31 at Rove, City Centre, Deira. Last year's winners will share tips about competing at MEFCC.

Filmmakers can also enter the Short Film Competition. This year's theme is "Dreams," with submissions due before February 6.

What you can expect at the event

The show floor spans multiple zones. Gaming Zones offer hands-on experiences with upcoming titles. Otaku District serves anime fans with exclusive merchandise. Artist Alley features creators selling original artwork.

Celebrity panels give fans opportunities to hear stories directly from their favourite stars. Q&A sessions allow for audience interaction and photo opportunities.

Where: ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, April 24 to 26, 2026.

Ticket information: Tickets start from Dh160 on Platinumlist.

More announcements are coming in the weeks ahead. Fans can stay connected through www.mefcc.com and follow @mefcc on social media.

