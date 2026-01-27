Is your PS5 ready for GTA VI? How to expand your games storage in the UAE

Don't get hit with 'Not enough space' when GTA VI launches
The countdown to GTA VI has officially begun, and for UAE gamers, the hype is real. But there’s a massive roadblock standing between you and the streets of Leonida: File size. Rumoured to be one of the largest digital installs in history, GTA VI will likely force a 'storage showdown' on your console.
If you’re a PS5 player in the UAE, you’ve probably faced it already: the dreaded message telling you to delete a game just to download a new one. So, who has the patience to constantly juggle storage? Luckily, there’s a simple solution.
The truth is, new games especially AAA titles, come with increasingly higher file sizes that quickly consume the console's internal storage space. Owais Mohammed, Regional Lead & Sales Director IMEA at Western Digital, puts it simply: "This presents gamers with a choice: Do I want to download the new game, or do I need to delete another game to make space on my console?"
Adding high-capacity external storage with up to 6TB, like the WD_BLACK P10, can help with this decision. It is one of the fastest, easiest, and most efficient ways to keep entire game libraries intact.
In other words, for casual gamers who don’t want to sacrifice their favourite titles, extra storage is a real necessity.
Many UAE gamers overlook one of the easiest ways to manage a growing game library: a high-capacity external HDD. While internal SSDs are fast, an external drive like the WD_BLACK P10 (6TB models typically around Dh600–900 at major UAE retailers) is the ultimate “archive” tool.
Instead of deleting a 100GB game just to make room, you can move it to your external drive in minutes, freeing up your PS5’s internal SSD for new releases. PS4 classics can even be played directly from the drive, so you don’t lose access to your favourite older titles. For PS5 games, you can store them externally and move them back when you’re ready to play, saving you the hassle of re-downloading large files.
For busy UAE gamers juggling work, family, and weekend play, this “cold storage” approach is a simple, cost-effective way to keep your gaming library organized, accessible, and ready for the latest blockbuster releases — like GTA VI.
Storage isn’t just a technical concern; it reflects how gamers are playing today. Owais explains that in 2026, storage trends and console popularity are closely intertwined as games are demanding more space for expansive titles, frequent updates and digital libraries. "While internal SSDs offer speed, external HDD storage remains crucial, providing cost-efficient high-capacity especially for casual players and those with larger libraries," he explains.
Popular consoles support external drives, allowing users to store games efficiently and free up precious internal space for performance-focused installs. As more players choose digital editions, external HDDs help prevent storage bottlenecks without breaking the bank.
For UAE gamers who lean toward digital editions, having extra storage means smooth downloads, more flexibility, and less stress.
When it comes to console hardware, many players overlook a simple solution. As Owais points out: "An underrated must-have for any console is a high-capacity external hard drive. Gamers often underestimate the enormous file sizes of new games that can eat away their internal storage space."
Choosing an external HDD, like the WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive in black, pink, or camouflage, is a hassle-free way to expand storage in a plug-and-play format, while also enabling flexibility and looking cute in any gaming setup.
Not only does it solve storage headaches, but it can also match your gaming corner aesthetics. Weekend gaming just got a whole lot more organised, and stylish.
With games getting bigger and digital downloads on the rise, you might be wondering if a PS5 is still a smart buy. Owais Mohammed explains:
Games are growing in size, and more players are downloading digital versions, which means internal storage can fill up quickly across all platforms, PC, console, and handheld. That’s why external storage is so useful. WD offers high-capacity, portable, and well-designed drives for both PC and consoles. They make it easy to manage your game library, expand space without any hassle, and store more titles without affecting performance or design."
For casual gamers in the UAE, that means enjoying the latest releases without constantly deleting games, or losing track of your favourites.
This isn’t just a PS5 issue. Across all modern consoles, growing file sizes and expanding digital libraries do pose a similar capacity challenge. As games become larger and updates are more frequent, the limited installed capacity can quickly fill up, making it harder to manage and access the titles gamers want. "These trends aren’t limited to any one platform, they affect everyone who values flexibility and convenience. To help overcome this issue, we offer high-capacity, efficient external HDD solutions that provide the extra space gamers need without compromise. Our products let players store more games, free up internal capacity, and enjoy smoother gaming regardless of their system."
Whether you’re on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, or Nintendo Switch, the takeaway is the same: Extra storage makes gaming simpler, stress-free, and more enjoyable.
Investing in a high-capacity external drive is a small step that solves a big problem. No more deleting games, no more storage stress, and more time enjoying your favourite titles, perfect for busy gamers balancing work, family, and play.
