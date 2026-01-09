Should you buy a PS5 in UAE, 2026? Gamers reveal who's in —and who should skip

The PS5 remains a solid investment for immersive, story-driven games
I had a PS2 childhood. I grew up with my cousins challenging me to Tekken 3, Mortal Kombat and also trying my hand at the Harry Potter games. Back then, everything was such a novelty, and we would get excited when the controllers actually vibrated. I wouldn’t call myself an avid gamer, though; I’ve been rather sporadic until recently, when we finally brought home a PS5, mostly because my husband is the true gamer in the house.
For years, we wrestled with the thought, should we buy it or not? Our minds were clouded with one doubt: What if we buy it, and we don’t play it enough? My husband is already an avid PC-gamer, so he was on the fence, as enticing as the offers were.
And then last year, we went ahead and bought it anyway. My first game was Ghost of Yotei, a game that I can never compliment enough, because it was just that vivid and cathartic to watch, even if you didn’t play. You travelled with our ruthless mercenary Atsu on her revenge quests, sifted through stores of weapons to see which one would enable you for battle. What an adrenaline rush.
So, as my colleague asked the question, just the other day: Should you buy the PS-5? As a beginning gamer, I might naively say ‘Yes, sure, why not?’
But more experienced gamers have a lot more nuance.
Ebrahim Ghattas, Copywriting Consultant, explains that with PlayStation 6 and the next Xbox delayed beyond 2027–2028, the PS5 remains a solid investment for immersive, story-driven games, “It feels mature, polished, and far from obsolete. I’m even considering upgrading to a PS5 Pro to fully leverage the extra power alongside my new high-end TV,” he explains.
He notes a downside for regional players: Cloud gaming isn’t officially available yet due to the lack of nearby data centers, limiting streaming options that others enjoy globally.
There’s a social side to the consoles too, as Amir Tabch, CEO of OFZA, highlights. “People might buy a console for a specific title, but they stay because their friends are there, their kids are there, or that’s where shared experiences live. Gaming isn’t shrinking—it’s just choosing different rooms in the same house.”
The equation changes the moment his son hands him the controller, and says ‘You’re on my team’, as Tabch says. “From that perspective, a PS5 in 2026 still makes sense. It is mature, stable, well priced, and supported by a deep library of high-quality games. More importantly, it delivers shared experiences no spec sheet can measure.”
He does add, however: If you are chasing cutting edge performance or long-term future proofing, you may want to wait. "We are closer to mid cycle refreshes and next generation announcements, and cloud gaming plus PC setups offer more flexibility for hardcore players. But if you want great games, real value, and time well spent with family or friends, the PS5 remains a smart investment, even if it regularly reminds you that reaction speed ages faster than hardware."
From the joys of family play, it’s clear that the PS5 shines in creating shared moments—but when it comes to gameplay preferences, the right console really depends on your style.
Choosing a console depends on your gaming style. For family-friendly or Nintendo-exclusive titles, the Switch wins. For hardcore gaming, PS5 or Xbox are the go-tos. Tarek Hakim, senior account manager at BPG and avid gamer, explains: “The console makes sense if your PC isn’t rocking an RTX40 series, giving you high-resolution gameplay with no compromises. PS5 tends to be the most appealing today because of its exclusive library.”
Sony currently offers three PS5 variants:
PS5 Slim with Disc Drive – Balanced, full library access, physical media supported.
PS5 Digital Edition – Fully digital, though some European revisions reduce storage to 825 GB.
PS5 Pro – High-end, optimised for 4K, ray tracing, and high frame rates. Ideal with a premium TV or monitor.
Even late into 2025, the PS5 remains technically strong. Ultra-fast SSDs deliver near-instant load times, 4K output and high refresh rates (up to 120Hz) keep it modern, and the DualSense controller with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers provides a tactile experience unmatched elsewhere. Backward compatibility with PS4 games, many running smoother at 60 FPS, adds immediate value.
2025 may have been quieter for Sony exclusives, but highlights like Death Stranding 2: On The Beach and Ghost of Yōtei kept players hooked.
2026 promises even bigger thrills:
Saros (April 30) from Housemarque (Returnal developers)
Marvel’s Wolverine (fall) from Insomniac Games
And of course, all eyes are on GTA VI, slated for fall 2026 on consoles, with PC players waiting until 2027 or even 2028. For many, that alone is reason enough to grab a PS5 now.
Reddit gamers are unanimous: don’t wait. The PS6 is at least two to three years away, with some estimates pointing to 2028 or later. Even if announced tomorrow, PS5 titles will continue to roll out, including cross-gen games.
Other factors reinforce its longevity: hardware shortages, RAM and GPU price hikes, and early bugs on new consoles mean the PS6 won’t instantly make PS5 obsolete. As one Redditor joked:
“By the time you’ve played all the PS5 titles worth playing, we’ll already be at the PS7 AI stage.”
The PS5 remains a solid, mature, and enjoyable console in 2026. Its extensive game library, high performance, and social experiences make it a worthy investment for beginners and hardcore players alike. Whether you’re eyeing a new console or a second-hand model, there’s no urgency to wait—and plenty of top-tier releases to enjoy over the next several years.
Slim with Disc Drive – budget-friendly and versatile
PS5 Pro – maximum performance and visuals
Digital Edition – proceed with caution due to storage quirks
In short: the PS5 party is still happening—and everyone’s invited.
If you have a good TV (OLED preferably) and no other gaming console, then definitely. If you already have an Xbox or a decent gaming laptop or PC, I would think twice. Most PS5 exclusives are being ported to the PC after a year of release or so, so you won’t really miss out on anything.
Story-driven famers: If you love immersive narratives, cinematic gameplay, and jaw-dropping worlds (Ghost of Yōtei, Marvel’s Wolverine), the PS5 delivers top-tier experiences.
Casual and family players: With a growing library of accessible and fun titles, it’s perfect for families or beginners who want shared gaming experiences.
Console exclusives fans: PS5 boasts a strong lineup of exclusives—Horizon Forbidden West, Demon’s Souls, and upcoming blockbusters—which you can’t get anywhere else.
Gamers without a high-end PC: If your rig isn’t RTX40-level, the PS5 gives you crisp, high-resolution gaming without the headaches of PC upgrades.
Social gamers: Whether you’re teaming up with friends online or bonding with family locally, the PS5 is built for shared experiences.
PC Purists: If you already own a powerful gaming PC with all the latest graphics and upgrades, many PS5 exclusives eventually make their way to PC—so the console is more about convenience than necessity.
Early adopters of next-gen tech: If you’re chasing bleeding-edge hardware, the PS6 is on the horizon, though not for a few years, and early models might offer more performance down the line.
Minimalist gamers: If you rarely play games or don’t plan to dive into the library, a console might not justify the cost.
Storage-conscious digital players: The PS5 Digital Edition has smaller storage (especially some revisions at 825 GB), which could be limiting if you hoard large AAA titles.
