I made the mistake of applying the same logic to open-world games, and my first, true experience happened to be Ghosts of Yotei, a suggestion from my husband, an avid gamer. As I learnt 20 seconds into the game, what worked when you were 13 by fluke, doesn’t quite translate into a victory in such a game. This was a world where you were on your feet: You had the maps and skies to guide you, but you needed to win this on your own. It’s not a one minute battle anymore.