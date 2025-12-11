UAE to the Moon: New milestone for Rashid Rover 2 ahead of historic far side Moon landing

Farah Zuberi, Director of Spacecraft Mission Management, Firefly Aerospace said, "Firefly is proud to onboard the MBRSC Rashid Rover 2 on Blue Ghost Mission 2, which has evolved into an international mission representing countries across the globe. Now that the rover has been successfully delivered and tested in our cleanroom, we're one step closer to deploying the rover on the lunar surface and unlocking new insights on the far side of the Moon."