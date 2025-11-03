UAE's historic Moon mission: Rashid Rover 2 heads to US ahead of 2026 lunar launch

Extensive UAE tests validate Rashid Rover 2 ahead of 2026 lunar launch
Dubai: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) announced the successful completion of the development of the Emirates Lunar Mission’s Rashid Rover 2, following extensive environmental and functional tests conducted in the UAE.
The rover has now been sent to the United States to begin the next phase of preparations with Firefly Aerospace ahead of its 2026 launch to the far side of the Moon.
Earlier this year, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum witnessed the signing of a strategic agreement between MBRSC and Firefly Aerospace, under which the lunar lander will carry Rashid Rover 2 to the Moon.
The rover also underwent Thermal Vacuum (TVAC) testing at the French space agency CNES in Toulouse before returning to the UAE for further verification.
In the UAE, engineers conducted solar panel performance tests, antenna and robotic arm deployment under simulated lunar gravity, and vibration testing at EARTH, a subsidiary of EDGE Group. The vibration tests simulated the mechanical stresses of launch, lunar landing, and touchdown to ensure the rover’s resilience.
Hamad Obaid AlMansoori, Chairman of MBRSC, said the development milestone “is a testament to our nation’s advancing capabilities in space science and technology… Each milestone brings us closer to shaping a sustainable and knowledge-driven space future for generations to come.”
Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General of MBRSC, described the completion of Rashid Rover 2 as “a decisive step in advancing the UAE’s ambitions for lunar exploration… driven by the pursuit of new science and the desire to push the limits of what is possible.”
Dr. Hamad AlMarzooqi, Project Manager for the Emirates Lunar Mission, said the final tests mark “a crucial step in ensuring Rashid Rover 2’s resilience against the challenging journey ahead and its readiness for the next phase of preparations.”
The Emirates Lunar Mission is funded by the ICT Fund of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), reinforcing the UAE’s commitment to research, development, and international collaboration in space science.
