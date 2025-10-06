The project marks a new chapter in UAE’s journey towards independent access to space
Abu Dhabi: The Technology Innovation Institute (TII), the applied research arm of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council, has announced the successful design, construction, and operation of the UAE’s first liquid-fuelled rocket engine — a strategic milestone that strengthens the nation’s growing sovereign capabilities in the space sector.
Liquid-fuelled rocket engines are the backbone of modern space exploration and are vital for developing reusable launch vehicles that ensure reliable and sustainable access to space.
By mastering this advanced technology, the UAE is now capable of designing propulsion systems required for orbital manoeuvres, satellite positioning, and precise spacecraft attitude control — paving the way for future lunar and Martian missions.
The newly developed engine is a 250-Newton-class liquid rocket thruster capable of generating enough force to lift 25 kilograms on Earth. Entirely designed and developed in the UAE, engines of this class are typically used in small satellite propulsion systems and orbital manoeuvring applications — forming a cornerstone of in-space mobility technologies.
Through a series of rigorous tests, the engine achieved 94% combustion efficiency and successfully completed more than 50 test firings, demonstrating precision in design, reliability, and consistent performance — key benchmarks for future space applications.
Dr Najwa Aaraj, CEO of the Technology Innovation Institute, said: “This engine is not just a technical achievement; it is the foundation for building the capability that will empower the UAE to design, test, and deploy propulsion systems supporting a wide range of future missions. By developing this expertise here in Abu Dhabi, we are strengthening sovereign space technology and ensuring that national talent remains at the heart of shaping this future.”
TII’s Liquid Rocket Engine Programme was established in Abu Dhabi to bring together a team of Emirati engineers and a select group of international experts — building a robust knowledge base that empowers national talent and inspires a new generation of space innovators.
The programme aligns with TII’s broader mission to advance sovereign space propulsion capabilities in the UAE — expanding propulsion designs, developing engines with regenerative cooling systems, and ultimately enabling independent and repeatable access to space for scientific, commercial, and exploratory missions.
Dr Elias Tzousanis, Principal Research Scientist at TII’s Propulsion and Space Research Centre, said: “The successful operation of the UAE’s first liquid rocket engine marks a historic milestone that strengthens the country’s position in the space domain and demonstrates its ability to develop advanced sovereign propulsion technologies. This achievement is the result of our team’s dedication and continuous efforts, and it reflects our leadership in space research.”
He added that with the creation of dedicated local testing infrastructure, TII is moving confidently towards expanding propulsion systems and developing innovative technologies that will enable orbital missions and deep-space exploration.
“This is a moment of national pride,” Dr Tzousanis said. “It represents the starting point of a broader journey towards an ambitious space future led by the people of the UAE.”
Initial engine tests were conducted at Airborne Engineering Ltd. in the United Kingdom as part of an international collaboration. However, plans are underway to establish dedicated test facilities in the UAE to support both cold-flow and hot-fire testing locally — driving continued innovation within the country.
The roadmap ahead includes scaling propulsion systems to larger engines, transitioning to cryogenic propellants, and supporting deep-space missions — reflecting Abu Dhabi’s determination to play a central and active role in the future of global space exploration.
