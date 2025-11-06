Discussions focused on the current state of the UAE’s healthcare ecosystem
The UAE health officials affirmed during a session titled “Under the Microscope: The Healthcare Sector in the UAE”, held as part of the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2025, that the nation’s healthcare sector has made major progress and hit remarkable milestones. They highlighted that ongoing advancements across a unified, world-class national framework will position the UAE among the top 15 healthcare systems globally in terms of quality of care by 2031.
The session brought together Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention; Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; Dr. Yousef Al Serkal, Director-General of the Emirates Health Services Corporation; and Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health.
Discussions focused on the current state of the UAE’s healthcare ecosystem, priorities for the coming phase, and the continued development of an integrated system built on efficiency, sustainability, and service quality. The vision aligns with the “We the UAE 2031” strategy to position the country as a global model for comprehensive healthcare, achieving the national target of joining the world’s top 15 healthcare systems in terms of care quality by 2031. This vision is driven by principles of prevention, sustainability, competitiveness, and quality of life.
Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh reviewed key areas including current health indicators, the UAE’s regional and global ranking, and plans to further enhance performance through updated policies, empowering national talent, and expanding public-private partnerships.
Al Sayegh emphasised that the UAE Government Annual Meetings represent a leading national platform to translate the leadership’s vision into a more integrated, innovative government future and accelerate progress toward sustainable development goals. He noted that enhancing healthcare system efficiency lies at the heart of these forward-looking visions that place people at the center of development and quality of life.
He added that the UAE possesses a comprehensive, flexible, and resilient healthcare system capable of adapting to current and future challenges, supported by advanced infrastructure, cutting-edge medical facilities, and unified digital systems that enhance service delivery. He highlighted that digitalisation and artificial intelligence have become central pillars of healthcare policy development and service integration, enabling seamless and secure health data exchange between public and private providers while ensuring continuity and quality of care.
“These achievements would not have been possible without the leadership’s vision, which places human wellbeing at the core of national development and provides a supportive legislative and regulatory environment,” Al Sayegh said. “Through investment in digital transformation and innovation, we continue to work collectively with partners across public and private sectors to solidify the UAE’s position as a global model for comprehensive healthcare and to achieve the national goal of ranking among the top 15 healthcare systems worldwide by 2031.”
Dr. Yousef Mohammed Al Serkal affirmed that healthcare remains a central pillar of this integrated system. The Emirates Health Services Corporation continues to translate the leadership’s vision by developing a comprehensive model of healthcare focused on efficiency, innovation, responsiveness, and service sustainability — ensuring community health and wellbeing.
He added that the institution is reinforcing a forward-thinking model of care driven by innovation and swift responsiveness, guaranteeing continuity and equity of healthcare across the UAE. “The Emirati physician stands at the core of this development — as a leader, innovator, and contributor to shaping the future of the national healthcare sector and strengthening the UAE’s position in global scientific forums,” Al Serkal said.
Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori stated that the UAE continues to build one of the world’s best healthcare systems, placing human health at the core of its strategy while harnessing innovation and emerging opportunities to enhance healthcare efficiency and accessibility across society in line with the highest global standards of excellence.
“We continue our transition toward a proactive, prevention-based healthcare model that promotes early detection and healthy lifestyles, enabling community members to enjoy long, healthy lives,” Al Mansoori said. “At the same time, we are strengthening the foundations of a high-quality, efficient, and accessible healthcare system that leverages innovation and research to serve society and shape the future of health.”
He explained that the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi has taken concrete steps toward world-class healthcare by utilising data from the Malaffi platform, investing in genomics, precision medicine, and stem cell therapy, and advancing a suite of artificial intelligence applications.
“Abu Dhabi has expanded its capabilities in healthcare through centres of excellence that cover some of the most complex specialties — from cardiac surgery and bone marrow transplantation to burn treatment, stroke management, and multi-organ transplants,” Al Mansoori added. “The emirate also continues to enhance fertility treatments and related innovations. Through its Visiting Physicians Programme, the Department has attracted top-tier global experts and practitioners from leading international medical institutions to provide world-class expertise for Abu Dhabi residents.”
He noted that the next stage of excellence will focus on advancing artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to strengthen preventive care. “Achieving this vision requires embedding AI at every level of healthcare delivery so that data drives decision-making, policy, and clinical action,” he said.
Dr. Amer Sharif affirmed that the UAE’s healthcare sector exemplifies a global model of integrated care centered on the human being — thanks to the leadership’s vision, which has driven a comprehensive transformation and established the UAE as a global leader in quality of life.
He explained that Dubai Health is committed to leveraging AI and adopting the latest technologies across all stages of healthcare delivery to enhance patient experiences and improve overall health outcomes.
“Because people are the ultimate goal and purpose, Dubai Health is committed to a ‘patient-first’ approach through an integrated academic healthcare system that unites medical education, scientific research, clinical care, and community giving — to serve humanity and build a healthier society,” Dr. Sharif concluder.
