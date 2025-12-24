The 70,000-square-foot facility opened its doors to the public this week
Delivering world-class medical services to the highest global standards, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi has inaugurated the first international facility of the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute outside the United States, as part of a strategic partnership announced by the Government of Abu Dhabi with the Institute. Officially opened last November in Mohammed Bin Zayed City, the 70,000-square-foot facility has begun this week to provide advanced diagnostic and surgical services to patients, marking the Institute’s first international branch.
This milestone will enable the delivery of global-standard ophthalmic care within Abu Dhabi, while strengthening research, education, and innovation in the field. The collaboration reflects Abu Dhabi’s ongoing commitment to building a world-class healthcare ecosystem that attracts leading medical institutions across specialties, thereby offering the highest levels of care, clinical expertise, and education.
The facility features an innovative architectural design inspired by gemstones, symbolising precision and the importance of eye care. It is equipped with the latest advanced diagnostic and surgical technologies, including 31 examination rooms, three operating theatres, and dedicated suites for laser treatment and vision correction. It will also offer specialised services such as an ocular surface disease laboratory, ENT clinics, a sleep disorders centre, as well as professional training spaces and advanced patient facilities to ensure a comfortable and comprehensive care experience.
Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Abu Dhabi has commenced the provision of advanced diagnostic and surgical services following last month’s announcement by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi regarding its establishment. This step further cements Abu Dhabi’s position as a global healthcare destination and expands access to world-class, advanced ophthalmic services across the region.
On the occasion of the centre’s launch, Dr Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, toured the facility alongside executive directors from the department and chief executives of Bascom Palmer Eye Institute in both the United States and Abu Dhabi. The delegation reviewed the specialised diagnostic wings, surgical capabilities, and patient-centred clinical pathways, underscoring the Institute’s commitment to delivering world-class ophthalmic care.
Dr Al Ghaithi said: “The commencement of operations at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Abu Dhabi represents a significant milestone that embodies our commitment to providing the highest standards of healthcare to our community in Abu Dhabi and beyond, across all specialties. Our collaboration with the Institute will enhance clinical excellence and facilitate knowledge and expertise exchange, contributing to the development of a smart healthcare ecosystem that meets the needs of today and the future, and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global healthcare destination.”
Established as an independent medical centre in Mohammed Bin Zayed City across 70,000 square feet, the Institute addresses the increasing demand for ophthalmic services in the region. It houses advanced diagnostic tools and specialised treatment suites supporting patient care from routine consultations to complex procedures.
Dr Abdulrahim Jaafar, Board Member of Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Abu Dhabi, said: “We extend our sincere gratitude to the wise leadership whose visionary approach and steadfast commitment to building a world-class healthcare infrastructure have enabled these pioneering achievements. The establishment of Bascom Palmer Eye Institute in Abu Dhabi reflects not only global collaboration, but also our leadership’s foresight in ensuring that the people of the UAE and the wider region have access to the highest levels of specialised care supported by research and continuing medical education.”
Dr Dipen J. Parekh, CEO of the University of Miami Health System, said: “Our multi-partner ecosystem has laid a strong foundation that ensured operational readiness for the Institute and enabled seamless transitions of care pathways from our network in Miami, enhancing accessibility and continuity of services for patients in the region through integrated data to improve shared quality outcomes.”
The Institute’s leadership team brings integrated expertise in clinical operations, surgical innovation, and regional adaptation to meet facility requirements.
Dr Zain Kenderian, CEO of Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Abu Dhabi, added: “We have implemented customised workflows, including multilingual digital platforms and appointment scheduling aligned with community needs, to support local requirements. From day one, our focus has been on patient-service efficiency, directly transferring the latest technologies from Bascom Palmer in Miami to Abu Dhabi to ensure patients here receive care to the global standards that have made Bascom Palmer the number one eye institute in the United States. We manage this project with the same leadership vision that has defined its success, ensuring the facility is visually appealing and purpose-built to advance patient care and health education in the region.”
Dr Nicola Ghazi, Medical Director of Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Abu Dhabi, said: “The Institute prioritises retinal, corneal, and paediatric ophthalmology services, addressing regional needs while enhancing the capacity to expand access to specialised care.”
The launch further strengthens Abu Dhabi’s position in medical tourism, particularly for ophthalmic procedures integrated with the emirate’s robust healthcare infrastructure. Seamless support is available for visas, patient reception services, and integrated packages that include post-operative recovery stays, targeting patients from across the GCC and beyond.
