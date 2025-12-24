Dr Al Ghaithi said: “The commencement of operations at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Abu Dhabi represents a significant milestone that embodies our commitment to providing the highest standards of healthcare to our community in Abu Dhabi and beyond, across all specialties. Our collaboration with the Institute will enhance clinical excellence and facilitate knowledge and expertise exchange, contributing to the development of a smart healthcare ecosystem that meets the needs of today and the future, and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global healthcare destination.”

Dr Abdulrahim Jaafar, Board Member of Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Abu Dhabi, said: “We extend our sincere gratitude to the wise leadership whose visionary approach and steadfast commitment to building a world-class healthcare infrastructure have enabled these pioneering achievements. The establishment of Bascom Palmer Eye Institute in Abu Dhabi reflects not only global collaboration, but also our leadership’s foresight in ensuring that the people of the UAE and the wider region have access to the highest levels of specialised care supported by research and continuing medical education.”

Dr Zain Kenderian, CEO of Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Abu Dhabi, added: “We have implemented customised workflows, including multilingual digital platforms and appointment scheduling aligned with community needs, to support local requirements. From day one, our focus has been on patient-service efficiency, directly transferring the latest technologies from Bascom Palmer in Miami to Abu Dhabi to ensure patients here receive care to the global standards that have made Bascom Palmer the number one eye institute in the United States. We manage this project with the same leadership vision that has defined its success, ensuring the facility is visually appealing and purpose-built to advance patient care and health education in the region.”

Abdulla Rasheed Editor - Abu Dhabi

Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.