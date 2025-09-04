Thumbay University Hospital launches institute of LASIK & Eye Surgery

Pioneering advanced eye care, education, and research in the UAE
Ajman: Thumbay University Hospital, the region’s leading academic healthcare destination, proudly inaugurated the Thumbay Institute of LASIK & Eye Surgery at Thumbay Medicity, Ajman.
The institute was officially launched in the presence of Dr. Mohamed Hesham, Medical Director & Consultant Ophthalmologist at Magrabi Health Eye Hospital, Dubai, who graced the occasion as Chief Guest, and Mr. Akbar Moideen Thumbay, Vice President – Healthcare Division, who presided over the ceremony.
Thumbay Institute of LASIK & Eye Surgery is designed as a centre of excellence offering a full spectrum of refractive and ocular services, including:
LASIK, PRK, and advanced SMILE procedures
Corneal cross-linking for keratoconus
Premium refractive cataract services with advanced IOL solutions
Specialised clinics for Dry Eye, Ocular Surface Disorders, and Presbyopia.
The institute is equipped with state-of-the-art excimer and femtosecond lasers, corneal tomography, biomechanics diagnostics, and AI-powered imaging systems, ensuring world-class safety and precision for every patient.
True to the mission of Thumbay Group and Gulf Medical University (GMU), the institute will serve not only as a clinical centre but also as an academic and research hub. Certificate and diploma courses in refractive surgery, fellowships in cornea and LASIK, and advanced simulation training will be introduced under GMU’s academic wing.
On the research front, the institute will conduct prospective studies on refractive outcomes, AI-based nomogram refinement, ocular surface disease management, and presbyopia correction — contributing data and insights to global refractive science.
The Thumbay Institute is forging international tie-ups with leading LASIK centres across the USA, UK, Europe, and Asia, enabling visiting faculty programs, multicenter trials, and shared best practices to ensure that patients in the UAE receive care at par with the world’s top refractive institutes.
Mr. Akbar Moideen Thumbay, Vice President – Healthcare Division, Thumbay Group, added: “This institute strengthens our commitment to patient-centred care. By integrating sub-specialty clinics, advanced diagnostics, and innovative surgical solutions, we ensure that every patient receives tailored treatment. At the same time, our academic and research initiatives will establish Thumbay as a regional leader in eye health.”
Thumbay University Hospital is the Largest private Academic Super Speciality hospital in the region and focuses on providing advanced surgical procedures at affordable prices. It welcomes Surgeons to join the team, providing advanced surgeries in the UAE.
Thumbay Group is a diversified international business conglomerate headquartered in the UAE with a strong presence across healthcare, education, research, retail, and wellness.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox