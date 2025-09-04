GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
GN FOCUS
GN FOCUS

Thumbay University Hospital launches institute of LASIK & Eye Surgery

Pioneering advanced eye care, education, and research in the UAE

Last updated:
GN Focus Report
2 MIN READ
Launch of Thumbay Institute of LASIK & Eye Surgery at Thumbay Medicity, Ajman. By Dr. Mohamed Hesham, Medical Director & Consultant Ophthalmologist at Magrabi Health Eye Hospital and Mr. Akbar Moideen Thumbay, Vice President – Healthcare Division - Thumbay Group.
Launch of Thumbay Institute of LASIK & Eye Surgery at Thumbay Medicity, Ajman. By Dr. Mohamed Hesham, Medical Director & Consultant Ophthalmologist at Magrabi Health Eye Hospital and Mr. Akbar Moideen Thumbay, Vice President – Healthcare Division - Thumbay Group.

Ajman: Thumbay University Hospital, the region’s leading academic healthcare destination, proudly inaugurated the Thumbay Institute of LASIK & Eye Surgery at Thumbay Medicity, Ajman.

The institute was officially launched in the presence of Dr. Mohamed Hesham, Medical Director & Consultant Ophthalmologist at Magrabi Health Eye Hospital, Dubai, who graced the occasion as Chief Guest, and Mr. Akbar Moideen Thumbay, Vice President – Healthcare Division, who presided over the ceremony.

Thumbay Institute of LASIK & Eye Surgery is designed as a centre of excellence offering a full spectrum of refractive and ocular services, including:

  • LASIK, PRK, and advanced SMILE procedures

  • Corneal cross-linking for keratoconus

  • Premium refractive cataract services with advanced IOL solutions

  • Specialised clinics for Dry Eye, Ocular Surface Disorders, and Presbyopia.

The institute is equipped with state-of-the-art excimer and femtosecond lasers, corneal tomography, biomechanics diagnostics, and AI-powered imaging systems, ensuring world-class safety and precision for every patient.

True to the mission of Thumbay Group and Gulf Medical University (GMU), the institute will serve not only as a clinical centre but also as an academic and research hub. Certificate and diploma courses in refractive surgery, fellowships in cornea and LASIK, and advanced simulation training will be introduced under GMU’s academic wing.

On the research front, the institute will conduct prospective studies on refractive outcomes, AI-based nomogram refinement, ocular surface disease management, and presbyopia correction — contributing data and insights to global refractive science.

The Thumbay Institute is forging international tie-ups with leading LASIK centres across the USA, UK, Europe, and Asia, enabling visiting faculty programs, multicenter trials, and shared best practices to ensure that patients in the UAE receive care at par with the world’s top refractive institutes.

Mr. Akbar Moideen Thumbay, Vice President – Healthcare Division, Thumbay Group, added: “This institute strengthens our commitment to patient-centred care. By integrating sub-specialty clinics, advanced diagnostics, and innovative surgical solutions, we ensure that every patient receives tailored treatment. At the same time, our academic and research initiatives will establish Thumbay as a regional leader in eye health.”

Thumbay University Hospital is the Largest private Academic Super Speciality hospital in the region and focuses on providing advanced surgical procedures at affordable prices. It welcomes Surgeons to join the team, providing advanced surgeries in the UAE.

Thumbay Group is a diversified international business conglomerate headquartered in the UAE with a strong presence across healthcare, education, research, retail, and wellness.

Related Topics:
Company News

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The flames were brought under control before they could spread to nearby buildings.

Video: Fire breaks out in a residential house in Ajman

1m read
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed approves Dh2b housing for citizens

2m read
Under the new rules, private schools must actively prevent and address all forms of abuse.

Ajman directive targets bullying, abuse in classrooms

2m read
The fortified exterior of Ajman Museum blends history with traditional Emirati architecture.

Ajman Museum brings the Emirate’s past to life

2m read