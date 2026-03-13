GOLD/FOREX
Sheikh Mohammed issues new law on violations and penalties in Dubai

New law in Dubai sets clear framework for administrative violations and penalties.

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has issued Law No. (6) of 2026, governing violations, penalties, and administrative measures in the Emirate of Dubai.

The Law establishes a binding legal framework for government entities on administrative violations, penalties, and related measures. It promotes transparency, fairness, accountability, and legality, ensuring that administrative actions protect rights and freedoms, maintain public services, and serve society’s interests.

Ensuring timely and fair justice

The Law regulates the imposition of penalties to prevent abuse or misuse of authority, raise awareness of legislative compliance, and enhance deterrence against actions that threaten public safety and security.

Defining violations

Administrative violations must be clearly defined in legislation issued by the competent authority. They are classified as minor, moderate, or serious to guide the selection of appropriate penalties, ensuring clarity for individuals and entities about their obligations.

Administrative measures and proportionality

The Law sets rules for administrative measures to ensure proportionality, fairness, and transparency.

Measures must:

  • Be linked to a defined violation

  • Reflect the severity of the violation and its impact on public services

  • Consider aggravating or mitigating factors such as repetition, intent, negligence, harm caused, or early corrective actions

Government entities may impose measures including:

  • Warnings to correct the situation

  • Temporary closure of an establishment (up to six months)

  • Permanent closure of an establishment

  • Cancellation or modification of licences, permits, or approvals

  • Temporary or permanent suspension of projects, activities, or transactions related to the violation

Procedures for enforcement

To ensure fairness, administrative penalties and measures must follow defined procedures:

  • Competent authorities must obtain approval from their Director General before publishing violations

  • Coordination with the Government of Dubai Media Office is required for public announcements

The Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai issues implementing decisions, including publishing procedures. Any conflicting provisions in other laws are annulled.

Effective immediately

The Law is effective from its publication in the Official Gazette, ensuring a modernised, fair, and transparent approach to administrative enforcement across Dubai.

