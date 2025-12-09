Up to Dh5 million fine for flouting UAE residency rules

The most serious violations are those involving sheltering, employment of infiltrators
As part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen security and stability, and safeguard the well-being of society, the UAE continues to enhance the laws regulating the entry and residence of foreigners. The country has increasingly tightened penalties for violations that may pose security risks or disrupt public order. This approach reflects a strict national policy that places the protection of society at the forefront of its priorities and ensures that residents and visitors comply with the laws governing their presence in the UAE.
Among the most serious residency-related violations are those involving the sheltering or employment of infiltrators. Such offenses carry significant risks, as infiltrators may engage in illegal activities that threaten public security or help circumvent regulatory authorities. Federal Law No. 29 of 2021 on the Entry and Residence of Foreigners imposes strict penalties for this crime, setting fines starting from Dh100,000 and reaching up to Dh5 million in cases involving multiple offenders or organised networks, in addition to a minimum imprisonment term of two months.
Legal liability extends to anyone who provides an infiltrator with any form of support—whether accommodation, work, or assistance that enables them to remain in the country unlawfully—underscoring the UAE’s firm stance against this violation.
These penalties reflect the state’s deep understanding of the dangers posed by individuals entering the UAE without completing legal procedures. The presence of unidentified or unregistered individuals can lead to security threats that are difficult to detect, in addition to the risk of involvement in unlawful activities. Strict enforcement is therefore essential to ensuring societal stability and protecting both residents and citizens.
Beyond direct security risks, the law emphasizes the importance of complying with the purpose for which a visa is issued. The UAE’s highly regulated visa system is a cornerstone of residency management. Using a visa for purposes other than those intended—such as working while holding a visit or tourist visa—is considered a serious violation that disrupts public order and exposes the offender to legal accountability. The law imposes a minimum fine of Dh10,000 for such violations, with imprisonment possible depending on the nature and circumstances of the offense.
The law also criminalises the forgery or illegal use of residency documents, considering such acts a direct threat to the national identity system and state security. Penalties include imprisonment of up to ten years and substantial fines that vary based on the nature of the forged document and the manner of its use, reflecting the gravity of tampering with official documents and the security risks it poses.
This tightening of regulations reflects the UAE’s commitment to promoting integrity within the labor market and preventing the misuse of tourist or temporary visit visas as a gateway to illegal employment. Accurate regulation ensures fair competition, protects workers’ rights, and prevents evasion of legal procedures established to protect society and govern contractual relationships between individuals and institutions.
The UAE’s enforcement efforts extend beyond entry and residency violations to include any attempts to forge or misuse residency documents. Such crimes directly threaten state security, identity systems, and regulatory mechanisms, and are therefore treated with the highest level of seriousness. Penalties for forgery may reach imprisonment for up to ten years, along with significant fines that vary according to the type of document and the nature of the offense. These strict measures reflect the UAE’s recognition of the severe risks associated with falsifying official documents, including the use of fake identities for illegal activities or entry based on fabricated information.
The state’s stringent legislation highlights its broader vision of creating a safe environment that supports development and provides a clear legal framework ensuring respect for the law. By combining strict penalties with advanced border and residency management systems, the UAE aims to maintain a secure and organized environment that protects its population while facilitating the movement of law-abiding individuals.
These efforts are part of a comprehensive system of legislation and smart procedures that the UAE has developed over recent years, making it one of the most efficient countries globally in managing residency and identity systems. Tougher penalties are not isolated measures but are aligned with a strategic vision aimed at preserving the UAE’s status as a safe destination for living, working, and investing.
In summary, the UAE affirms through these laws that compliance with regulations is not optional but an essential commitment that ensures societal safety and stability. As the country continues to update its legislation and strengthen oversight mechanisms, its message remains clear: security is a red line, and any violation that threatens social stability will be met with maximum firmness and severity.
