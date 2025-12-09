Up to Dh5 million fine for flouting UAE residency rules

Among the most serious residency-related violations are those involving the sheltering or employment of infiltrators. Such offenses carry significant risks, as infiltrators may engage in illegal activities that threaten public security or help circumvent regulatory authorities. Federal Law No. 29 of 2021 on the Entry and Residence of Foreigners imposes strict penalties for this crime, setting fines starting from Dh100,000 and reaching up to Dh5 million in cases involving multiple offenders or organised networks, in addition to a minimum imprisonment term of two months.

As part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen security and stability, and safeguard the well-being of society, the UAE continues to enhance the laws regulating the entry and residence of foreigners. The country has increasingly tightened penalties for violations that may pose security risks or disrupt public order. This approach reflects a strict national policy that places the protection of society at the forefront of its priorities and ensures that residents and visitors comply with the laws governing their presence in the UAE.

Beyond direct security risks, the law emphasizes the importance of complying with the purpose for which a visa is issued. The UAE’s highly regulated visa system is a cornerstone of residency management. Using a visa for purposes other than those intended—such as working while holding a visit or tourist visa—is considered a serious violation that disrupts public order and exposes the offender to legal accountability. The law imposes a minimum fine of Dh10,000 for such violations, with imprisonment possible depending on the nature and circumstances of the offense.

The law also criminalises the forgery or illegal use of residency documents, considering such acts a direct threat to the national identity system and state security. Penalties include imprisonment of up to ten years and substantial fines that vary based on the nature of the forged document and the manner of its use, reflecting the gravity of tampering with official documents and the security risks it poses.

The UAE’s enforcement efforts extend beyond entry and residency violations to include any attempts to forge or misuse residency documents. Such crimes directly threaten state security, identity systems, and regulatory mechanisms, and are therefore treated with the highest level of seriousness. Penalties for forgery may reach imprisonment for up to ten years, along with significant fines that vary according to the type of document and the nature of the offense. These strict measures reflect the UAE’s recognition of the severe risks associated with falsifying official documents, including the use of fake identities for illegal activities or entry based on fabricated information.

Abdulla Rasheed Editor - Abu Dhabi

Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.