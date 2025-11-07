GOLD/FOREX
UAE: MoHRE issues strict rules for business centers and staff violations

Employees breaking rules risk judicial action, preserving integrity of Ministry operations

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor and Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
1 MIN READ
Employees at business centers face penalties for misusing MoHRE systems
Supplied

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has outlined the responsibilities of private-sector business centers and the penalties for violations by these centers or their employees.

The move is part of Ministerial Resolution No. 702 of 2025, aimed at strengthening governance and compliance across business centers.

Ensuring transparency and compliance

The resolution seeks to enhance the legislative framework, keeping pace with the fast-growing labor market while improving efficiency and protecting Ministry clients. Business centers are required to:

  • Conduct pre-employment checks on staff before granting MoHRE system access

  • Maintain strict confidentiality of client data and documentation

  • Ensure all operations align with their licensed activities

Violations carry serious penalties

The resolution lists violations that may lead to administrative or legal sanctions, including:

  • Operating outside licensed activity

  • Employing workers without valid work permits

  • Involvement in human trafficking

  • Submitting false documents or engaging in fake Emiratisation practices

  • Misusing electronic access to MoHRE systems

Employees breaching rules may also face referral to judicial authorities, ensuring integrity of Ministry processes is preserved.

Protecting client interests

MoHRE stressed that the resolution safeguards clients by ensuring business centers provide transparent, ethical, and reliable services, while holding staff accountable for any misconduct or misuse of authority.

