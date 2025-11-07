UAE: MoHRE issues strict rules for business centers and staff violations

Employees breaking rules risk judicial action, preserving integrity of Ministry operations
Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has outlined the responsibilities of private-sector business centers and the penalties for violations by these centers or their employees.
The move is part of Ministerial Resolution No. 702 of 2025, aimed at strengthening governance and compliance across business centers.
The resolution seeks to enhance the legislative framework, keeping pace with the fast-growing labor market while improving efficiency and protecting Ministry clients. Business centers are required to:
Conduct pre-employment checks on staff before granting MoHRE system access
Maintain strict confidentiality of client data and documentation
Ensure all operations align with their licensed activities
The resolution lists violations that may lead to administrative or legal sanctions, including:
Operating outside licensed activity
Employing workers without valid work permits
Involvement in human trafficking
Submitting false documents or engaging in fake Emiratisation practices
Misusing electronic access to MoHRE systems
Employees breaching rules may also face referral to judicial authorities, ensuring integrity of Ministry processes is preserved.
MoHRE stressed that the resolution safeguards clients by ensuring business centers provide transparent, ethical, and reliable services, while holding staff accountable for any misconduct or misuse of authority.
