MoHRE warns UAE jobseekers of fake job offers and visa scams

Ensure any job offer comes from MoHRE and is signed by the authorized manager.

Use the MoHRE website to verify the job offer number under Application Status Inquiry.

After signing the job offer, the employer should send an electronic work entry permit to facilitate your entry into the UAE.

Remember: Tourist or visit entry permits do not allow employment in the UAE.

Employers are legally responsible for all recruitment-related costs.

Verify that the company exists by searching for its name in the National Economic Register.

For inquiries, contact MoHRE via +971 6 802 7666, ask@mohre.gove.ae, or the live chat service.

For visas issued from Dubai, verification can be done through the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) website.

For other emirates, use the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP) eChannels platform.

Tourist entry permits are issued only by licensed airlines (Emirates, Etihad, flydubai, Air Arabia), hotels, or registered travel agencies.

Always confirm official visa and entry permit fees before payment.

Seek assistance through the Amer live chat service (for Dubai visas) or ICP’s eChannels live chat (for other emirates).