OMODA&JAECOO UAE unveils exclusive one-day festive offer with unmatched benefits

OMODA&JAECOO UAE is marking its first festive season in the country with a special one-day Christmas and New Year offer, inviting customers to celebrate the season of giving with exceptional value and ownership benefits. Available "exclusively on 21st December", the limited-time festive offer allows customers to enjoy a host of attractive benefits across the OMODA and JAECOO model range by visiting authorized showrooms across the UAE.

As part of the celebration, customers can enjoy a zero per cent interest rate for up to five years, an additional Christmas and New Year bonus of up to Dh5,000/- on top of all ongoing offers, one year of free insurance, a service contract of up to four years or 80,000 kilometres, an extended warranty of up to 10 years or one million kilometres, along with free vehicle registration and complimentary window tinting.

To make the celebration even more memorable, every confirmed car booking on the day will receive a special New Year gift, adding an extra touch of festivity to the ownership experience.

Commenting on the occasion, OMODA&JAECOO Automobile International Chief Executive Officer Shawn Xu said, “As we celebrate our first festive season in the UAE, we wanted to give back to our customers with a truly compelling offer that reflects our commitment to value, innovation and long-term peace of mind. This one-day festive campaign is our way of welcoming customers into the OMODA&JAECOO family as they drive into the New Year.”

Customers are encouraged to visit OMODA&JAECOO showrooms on 21st December to take advantage of this exclusive, one-day festive offer and start the New Year with confidence, style and unmatched value.