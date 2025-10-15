UAE receives nearly 2,100 reports of labour market violations in first half of 2025

Three reporting channels enables community to take part in addressing any misconduct
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) received nearly 2,100 reports from members of the public on wrongful practices in the labour market between January and June 2025, as part of the Ministry’s efforts to strengthen oversight and enhance compliance with legislation.
The Ministry provides three reporting channels to enable the community to take part in addressing any misconduct in the labour market, emphasising the importance of strengthened monitoring and higher compliance with regulations.
The three channels are:
The Ministry’s website (Services → Submit Report → Select Report Type → Complete Steps)
The MoHRE smart app (All Services → Submit Report → Complete Steps)
The Ministry’s call centre: 600590000
MoHRE has identified 12 types of reports that individuals may submit through the official channels upon observing any violations in the labour market. By engaging the public, the Ministry aims to enhance oversight of establishments and workers, improve compliance with laws and regulations, and curb wrongful practices.
The Ministry stated that the public may report cases such as fake Emiratisation, non-compliance with Emiratisation requirements, failure to pay end-of-service benefits, working more than two hours of overtime, and not granting annual leave, cash allowance, or leave carry-over.
The list also includes reporting illegal workers, violations in worker accommodation, breaches of occupational health and safety requirements, and work injuries, in addition to other types of violations.
Receiving reports from the public forms part of the Ministry’s efforts to bolster monitoring mechanisms and inspection operations across private sector establishments, and to raise awareness in line with the Labour Relations Law and its implementing ministerial resolutions, as well as relevant international agreements. These efforts ensure a balanced protection of the rights of both parties to the employment relationship and support the stability and prosperity of the labour market.
The Ministry monitors the labour market using all approved oversight tools, in addition to community reports, and takes action against violating establishments based on verified data and confirmed violations—whether through field visits or electronic systems.
The Ministry is committed to transparency and the highest level of neutrality by deploying inspectors with an in-depth understanding of the Labour Relations Law and related ministerial decisions. Inspectors also raise awareness of the importance of compliance and link labour inspection outcomes to the achievement of sustainable development goals. When violations are proven, inspectors issue official reports and prepare documentation detailing the legal infraction.
From January to June, the Ministry also received over 7,600 confidential reports submitted by workers claiming their rights. This reflects the Ministry’s implementation of a pioneering system that ensures confidentiality and privacy of complaints while maintaining a high capability to verify them.
The Ministry is committed to protecting both parties of the employment relationship and safeguarding their rights in a balanced manner, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading global destination for living, investment and work within a competitive and flexible labour market supported by a legal framework that safeguards everyone’s rights, in line with the country’s commitments to international labour conventions.
The Ministry ensures that complaint procedures are simple and transparent, and that cases are reviewed by specialised legal researchers with full neutrality, in accordance with Federal Decree-Law No. (33) of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations, its amendments, Executive Regulations and implementing ministerial decisions.
Legal researchers seek amicable settlements between parties to save time and effort for complainants and reduce the burden on labour courts.
