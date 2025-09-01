In a statement, the Ministry confirmed that legal and administrative measures were taken against non-compliant companies, with severe cases referred to the Public Prosecution. Violations included delayed or unpaid wages, fake Emiratisation practices, operating outside licensed activities, and registering employees without valid contracts.

Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation ( MoHRE ) conducted nearly 285,000 inspection visits to registered establishments during the first half of 2025, uncovering more than 5,400 violations.

The Ministry highlighted that its approach combines digital tools with highly trained inspectors, who receive ongoing training based on international best practices. Its electronic inspection platform—the first of its kind in the region—uses a risk matrix to prioritise inspections and manage compliance proactively.

“The inspection system is a cornerstone of our efforts to monitor compliance with labour laws,” MoHRE said. “By integrating advanced technologies, we ensure efficiency, transparency, and integrity across all inspections.”

MoHRE explained that breaches were detected through a mix of field inspections and its advanced digital monitoring system, which provides detailed data on each establishment. This enables inspectors to enforce regulations efficiently and transparently.

MoHRE stressed that these initiatives support a partnership-driven approach with the private sector, alongside joint campaigns with other government entities. Platforms for complaints and strong privacy protections ensure community concerns are addressed swiftly and responsibly.

