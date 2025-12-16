Find out when private sector employees can include their commute as official working hours
Dubai: Parts of the UAE are expected to see more rainfall this week, particularly across northern regions and offshore areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Forecasters have warned that unstable weather conditions, including heavy rain and strong winds, may affect some areas.
During periods of adverse weather, traffic congestion often increases, leading to longer commutes and delays for employees travelling to and from work.
In such situations, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has clarified that private sector employees may, under specific conditions, have their commute time counted as part of official working hours.
This clarification is based on Cabinet Resolution No. (1) of 2022, which regulates labour relations and working hours in the UAE.
Under UAE labour law, time spent commuting between home and the workplace is generally not considered part of an employee’s working hours. However, the Cabinet Resolution outlines three specific situations in which commute time may be included as part of the workday.
1. Adverse weather conditions
Commute time may be counted as working hours when employees are travelling during adverse or unstable weather conditions, particularly those officially flagged by the National Centre of Meteorology. This includes situations such as heavy rainfall or severe weather that significantly disrupts normal travel conditions.
2. Traffic accidents or vehicle breakdowns
Commute time can also be considered working hours if an employee’s journey is delayed due to a traffic accident or an unexpected vehicle breakdown. This provision is especially relevant in cases where the employer provides transportation to and from the workplace.
3. Agreement between employer and employee
Commute time may be included as working hours if both the employer and employee have explicitly agreed to this arrangement in the employment contract. In such cases, the inclusion of travel time must be clearly stated and mutually accepted.
Cabinet Resolution No. (1) of 2022 confirms that while commuting is not typically part of working hours, exceptions apply during adverse weather, transport disruptions, or when the employment contract specifically allows it. These provisions aim to offer flexibility during exceptional circumstances, such as severe weather that impacts daily commuting.
For private sector employees affected by rain-related delays this week, whether commute time counts as paid working hours will depend on these conditions and any agreements in place with their employer.
The UAE does not have a mandatory national work-from-home policy for the private sector during unstable weather. However, MOHRE has previously encouraged companies to adopt flexible arrangements, such as remote work or adjusted working hours, where possible, to ensure employee safety and minimise disruption during severe weather conditions.
