Explained: Time limits, work permit rules, and mediation in the UAE labour system
Dubai: If you’re facing workplace issues such as unpaid wages, unfair dismissal, or breach of contract, you have the right to file a labour complaint in the UAE. The process is managed by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE), which helps resolve disputes between employees and employers through mediation or legal action if necessary.
Here are important rules to understand before filing a complaint.
The first step is to confirm which authority your employer falls under.
If your company is licensed by the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), you must escalate your complaint to MOHRE.
If you work for a company located in a free zone (such as DMCC or JAFZA), your complaint should be filed with the free zone’s mediation department first.
Free zone mediation offices aim to resolve disputes amicably, but they do not have the power to enforce decisions. If the matter remains unresolved, the free zone authority will issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC), allowing the employee to take the case to court.
MOHRE provides several convenient ways to file a complaint. You can submit it through:
The MOHRE mobile app
The call centre on 80060
Tawseel service centres across the UAE
The MOHRE website (online submission) - www.mohre.gov.ae
For advice before filing, you can also contact MOHRE’s Labour Claims and Advisory Call Centre at 80084, where specialists provide free guidance on the complaint process.
Once a complaint is filed (for mainland employees), MOHRE officials usually attempt to mediate the issue by contacting both parties — either by phone or video call to reach an amicable resolution.
If no settlement is achieved:
For claims under Dh50,000, MOHRE has the authority to issue a final, legally binding decision.
For claims exceeding Dh50,000, if no agreement is reached, MOHRE will issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC) so that the employee can pursue the case in court.
All MOHRE mediation records and decisions form part of the court file if the case is referred to the Labour Court.
For employees working in free zones, mediation is handled by the free zone authority. If the issue remains unresolved, the authority will issue a NOC so that the employee can file a case in court.
Employees must file a labour complaint within two years from the date the issue occurred. This time limit is set under Article 54 (9) of Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021.
Previously, the limitation period was one year but it has since been extended to two years, giving employees more time to take action.
Once a complaint has been submitted, the Ministry is required to resolve individual labour complaints within 14 days of submission, either by reaching an amicable settlement, issuing a final decision, or referring the case to court.
Timeline for appeals: Either party may appeal to the Court of Appeal within 15 working days, which temporarily suspends the Ministry’s decision until the court issues a ruling.
During a labour complaint, the original work permit may be suspended or cancelled. In some cases, the employee may be issued a temporary work permit that allows them to work for a new employer while the case is ongoing.
If the complaint is referred to court and results in the worker’s employment ending, the original work permit will be cancelled after six months.
Once the Ministry makes a final decision, those affected must cancel their original work permit within 60 days of receiving the decision, unless their employment relationship continues.
Mediation sessions are typically conducted in Arabic and English.
However, all court filings must be in Arabic.
Any documents in another language (such as contracts, emails, or correspondence) must be legally translated into Arabic by a translator approved by the UAE Ministry of Justice before submission.
