MoHRE launches 'easy payment plan' for fees and fines

Option is available to clients holding credit cards issued by eight partner banks
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE) has announced the launch of a new service allowing customers to pay ministry service fees and administrative fines in installments through eight accredited banks, in a move aimed at providing a flexible and convenient payment experience that alleviates financial burdens and enhances customer satisfaction. The option is available to clients holding credit cards issued by these partner banks.
The participating banks include Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), where the minimum installment amount is Dh1,000, as well as First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), Mashreq Bank, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Commercial International Bank (CIB), RAKBANK, and Emirates NBD, with a minimum installment amount of Dh500 at each.
The initiative is part of the ministry’s ongoing efforts to adopt innovative financial solutions that keep pace with technological advancements while ensuring the highest standards of efficiency and transparency. It also reflects MoHRE’s commitment to providing customers with greater financial flexibility and convenience through simplified payment options.
Under the 'Easy Payment Plan,' credit card holders from participating banks can pay MoHRE fees in manageable installments, subject to each bank’s terms and conditions. This contributes to promoting customer happiness and positivity while enhancing overall satisfaction levels.
Cardholders can directly contact their respective banks via call centers or other available channels to apply for enrollment in the installment plan.
The 'Easy Payment Plan' aims to empower customers to manage their financial commitments more efficiently, thereby enhancing quality of life and overall well-being in the community. It underscores the ministry’s dedication to improving customer experience and ensuring a positive interaction with its services.
This initiative fosters a flexible and interactive service environment that efficiently meets the needs of customers and strengthens MoHRE’s position as a leading federal authority in enhancing and simplifying financial payment procedures. It marks a significant step toward advancing sustainable development goals and improving the quality of life across society.
The initiative exemplifies best practices in government service efficiency and opens the door to smoother, more convenient financial experiences, signaling a future where government transactions no longer pose a financial burden but instead form part of solutions that support customer aspirations and well-being. The “Easy Payment Plan” represents a gateway to more accessible, innovative government services—offering customers a seamless, hassle-free, and fulfilling experience.
The ministry emphasized that offering installment payment options is aligned with its vision to develop flexible financial solutions tailored to individual needs. By adopting customer-centric financial innovations, MoHRE seeks to simplify every interaction, making each customer experience more efficient, effective, and positive.
