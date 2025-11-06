Sharjah Islamic Bank launches SIB Pay to expand digital payments in UAE

Dubai: Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB) has launched SIB Pay, a new digital payments platform designed to accelerate the UAE’s transition toward electronic transactions. The platform is the first of its kind introduced by a Sharjah-based bank.

“SIB Pay reflects our strategic commitment to empowering businesses and simplifying transactions in innovative and secure ways that enhance competitiveness and support the UAE Digital Transformation goals and Vision 2031,” he said.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.