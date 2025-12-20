Rajab crescent sighting heralds Ramadan countdown in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi: The crescent moon of Rajab, the seventh month in the Hijri calendar and one of Islam’s four sacred months, has been successfully sighted in Abu Dhabi, confirming Sunday as the first day of the month.
Rajab holds particular significance for Muslims as it marks the beginning of the final spiritual approach toward Ramadan, which traditionally follows the completion of Rajab and the subsequent month of Sha’ban. With the start of Rajab now confirmed, the countdown to the fasting month formally begins.
If both Rajab and Sha’ban run their customary 29 to 30 days, Ramadan is expected to begin in approximately 60 to 61 days, subject to official moon sightings closer to the time.
As with all Islamic months, the exact start of Ramadan will ultimately depend on the confirmed sighting of the Ramadan crescent by authorised religious bodies in each country.
In Abu Dhabi, astronomers were also able to document the event scientifically. The Al Khatim Astronomical Observatory, part of the International Astronomy Centre, successfully photographed the daytime crescent of Rajab 1447 AH on December 20, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. UAE time, when the moon was positioned 6.7 degrees from the sun.
The observation was carried out by a team comprising Osama Ghannam, Anas Mohammad, Khalafan Al Naimi, and Mohammed Awda.
