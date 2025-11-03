UAE launches first retail sukuk with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank

Investment available via ADIB’s “Smart Sukuk” platform starting from Dh4,000
Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Finance (MoF) has signed its first agreement under the new “Retail Sukuk” initiative, partnering with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) to enable citizens and residents to invest directly in Islamic Treasury Sukuk (T-Sukuk) through a fully digital platform.
The partnership makes ADIB the first bank to offer retail access to government Sukuk via its “Smart Sukuk” platform, allowing individuals to invest starting from Dh4,000. The initiative forms part of the Ministry’s efforts to promote financial inclusion and a culture of saving across the UAE.
Investors can register digitally using their Emirates ID or UAE PASS, complete KYC requirements, and invest in fractional Sukuk units up to AED 28,000 per transaction.
Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, said: “This agreement with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank marks the first step in implementing the Retail Sukuk initiative, reflecting our commitment to promoting economic empowerment and sustainable investment. We are providing individuals with a fully digital, Sharia-compliant investment experience that is simple, secure, and accessible.”
Jawaan Awaidah Al Khaili, Chairman of ADIB, said: “We are proud to be the first partner in this pioneering programme, which expands investment opportunities to a wider range of investors. By bridging the gap between institutional and retail markets, we are enabling everyone to invest in high-quality, government-backed Sukuk.”
The Ministry confirmed that additional banks will join the initiative in upcoming phases. Retail Sukuk offerings will be available on participating banks’ platforms, complete with full transparency on returns, maturity, and fees.
