UAE inks third 'Retail Sukuk' deal — this time with Emirates Islamic Bank

Investment available through the bank’s digital platform starting from Dh4,000
Dubai: The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has signed a third agreement under its 'Retail Sukuk' initiative, partnering with Emirates Islamic Bank to extend retail-level access to government-backed Islamic Treasury Sukuk (T-Sukuk).
Through the bank’s digital platform, investors can subscribe to fractional T-Sukuk from as little as Dh4,000. The bank’s 'EI + Mobile Banking App' will allow UAE citizens and residents to complete registration using an Emirates ID or UAE PASS, meet KYC requirements, build a risk profile, and view all terms and transaction details online.
With this move, the Retail Sukuk programme, launched earlier in October 2025, now involves at least three major banks. The initial deal was signed with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), followed by an agreement with Emirates NBD in late November that allowed first-time retail investors to access T-Bonds and T-Sukuk digitally.
Officials say the agreement supports broader financial inclusion. The MoF aims to widen the investor base by giving individuals access to stable, government-backed Islamic fixed-income instruments — previously available only to institutional players.
For Emirates Islamic, this marks a push toward innovation in Islamic finance. The bank will offer both primary allocations and secondary-market access to T-Sukuk holdings. It plans to support investors with educational sessions, FAQs, and regular feedback mechanisms.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox