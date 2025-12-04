GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Banking & Insurance

UAE inks third 'Retail Sukuk' deal — this time with Emirates Islamic Bank

Investment available through the bank’s digital platform starting from Dh4,000

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
1 MIN READ
Emirates Islamic Bank
Emirates Islamic Bank
File photo

Dubai: The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has signed a third agreement under its 'Retail Sukuk' initiative, partnering with Emirates Islamic Bank to extend retail-level access to government-backed Islamic Treasury Sukuk (T-Sukuk).

Through the bank’s digital platform, investors can subscribe to fractional T-Sukuk from as little as Dh4,000. The bank’s 'EI + Mobile Banking App' will allow UAE citizens and residents to complete registration using an Emirates ID or UAE PASS, meet KYC requirements, build a risk profile, and view all terms and transaction details online.

With this move, the Retail Sukuk programme, launched earlier in October 2025, now involves at least three major banks. The initial deal was signed with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), followed by an agreement with Emirates NBD in late November that allowed first-time retail investors to access T-Bonds and T-Sukuk digitally.

Officials say the agreement supports broader financial inclusion. The MoF aims to widen the investor base by giving individuals access to stable, government-backed Islamic fixed-income instruments — previously available only to institutional players.

For Emirates Islamic, this marks a push toward innovation in Islamic finance. The bank will offer both primary allocations and secondary-market access to T-Sukuk holdings. It plans to support investors with educational sessions, FAQs, and regular feedback mechanisms.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
Dubai Investments

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

UAE's second Retail Sukuk deal signed with Emirates NBD

UAE's second Retail Sukuk deal signed with Emirates NBD

2m read
The partnership makes ADIB the first bank to offer retail access to government Sukuk via its “Smart Sukuk” platform, allowing individuals to invest starting from Dh4,000.

UAE launches first retail sukuk with ADIB

2m read
If you, like many others, are looking for better ways to invest your savings, a treasury bond is one such alternative.

How to buy UAE Islamic government bonds from Dh4,000

3m read
UAE launches Retail Sukuk for individual investors

UAE launches Retail Sukuk for individual investors

2m read