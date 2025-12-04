UAE inks third 'Retail Sukuk' deal — this time with Emirates Islamic Bank

Through the bank’s digital platform, investors can subscribe to fractional T-Sukuk from as little as Dh4,000. The bank’s 'EI + Mobile Banking App' will allow UAE citizens and residents to complete registration using an Emirates ID or UAE PASS, meet KYC requirements, build a risk profile, and view all terms and transaction details online.

For Emirates Islamic, this marks a push toward innovation in Islamic finance. The bank will offer both primary allocations and secondary-market access to T-Sukuk holdings. It plans to support investors with educational sessions, FAQs, and regular feedback mechanisms.

Officials say the agreement supports broader financial inclusion. The MoF aims to widen the investor base by giving individuals access to stable, government-backed Islamic fixed-income instruments — previously available only to institutional players.

With this move, the Retail Sukuk programme, launched earlier in October 2025, now involves at least three major banks. The initial deal was signed with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), followed by an agreement with Emirates NBD in late November that allowed first-time retail investors to access T-Bonds and T-Sukuk digitally.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.