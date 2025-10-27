How UAE residents can now buy Islamic government bonds from Dh4,000

Until now, these Treasury Sukuk were available only to institutions. Now, retail investors can join, making government sukuk part of their personal savings and investment plans.

Dubai: The UAE has just opened a major new investment channel for individuals. For the first time, citizens and residents can now buy government-backed Islamic Treasury Sukuk , known as Retail Sukuk — a safe, Shariah-compliant savings and investment option starting from Dh4,000.

The UAE’s debt market is nearing $400 billion, making it the region’s second largest after Saudi Arabia. Opening the sukuk market to retail investors strengthens the country’s Islamic finance ecosystem and deepens local capital markets.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.