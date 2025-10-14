UAE residents can now pay ICP fees in instalments

Applies to transactions of Dh500 or more, repayment periods range between 3 and 12 months
In a move designed to make government services more accessible, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has launched a new initiative allowing residents to pay service fees in instalments using credit cards.
Unveiled on Tuesday during the authority’s participation in GITEX Global 2025, the initiative, titled “The Authority at Your Service”, offers an instalment plan for service fees as part of broader efforts to provide flexible financial solutions. The initiative aligns with the UAE’s Year of the Community 2025 theme, “Hand in Hand”, reflecting the country’s vision to enhance community well-being, meet customer expectations, and improve the quality of life.
In its first phase, the initiative enables customers holding credit cards issued by 10 local banks to split the payment of ICP service fees into affordable instalments, at zero per cent interest.
The plan applies to transactions of Dh500 or more, with repayment periods ranging between three and 12 months, depending on the customer’s preference and the terms agreed upon between the authority and the bank. Customers can request the instalment plan directly through their bank’s call centre or available service channels or opt for direct instalment through Visa cardholders’ services.
The 10 banks participating in the initiative include First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Emirates Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Sharjah Islamic Bank, Mashreq Bank, RAKBANK, and the Commercial International Bank, in addition to global payments company Visa.
Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, ICP Director General, said the initiative forms part of the authority’s commitment to adopting innovative financial solutions that keep pace with technological developments while promoting efficiency, transparency, and customer satisfaction.
He noted that the initiative aims to reduce the financial burden on customers and facilitate their ability to maintain legal residency in the UAE, further strengthening the country’s regional and global competitiveness in government services.
“The Authority at Your Service’ initiative empowers customers to manage their financial commitments more efficiently, in line with the objectives of the Year of the Community 2025,” Al Khaili said. “It provides accessible financial solutions that enhance community well-being, foster happiness and positivity among customers, and contribute to improving satisfaction levels.”
Major General Ahmed Mayouf Al Amri, acting Director General for Support Services at ICP, said the initiative establishes new benchmarks for efficiency in public service delivery, paving the way for easier and more convenient financial experiences.
“With this launch, the authority signals a future where government financial transactions are part of a wider ecosystem designed to support citizens’ well-being and aspirations, rather than adding to their burdens,” Al Amri said.
He added that the flexible instalment system reflects the ICP’s vision of making every step in the customer journey simpler, smoother, and more efficient, ensuring that financial flexibility becomes an integral part of public service innovation.
