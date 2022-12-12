Dubai: Do you need to update your photograph on your Emirates ID? Or perhaps your designation has changed recently, and you would like it to reflect on your Emirates ID.

Making changes to or updating personal details on your Emirates ID is possible. However, the request can only be filed by visiting the immigration authority centre in person.

But before you put in the request, there are a few things you need to keep in mind.

Update your residence visa first

“First, you need to modify data on your residence visa and then proceed to making any changes to the Emirates ID. This is because they are both linked and any details stated in the residence visa must be reflected on the Emirates ID,” Shafiq Muhammad, Chief Supervisor at Horizon Gate Government Transactions Centre, said.

How you complete this process depends on which Emirate issued your visa.

First, you need to modify data on your residence visa and then proceed to making any changes to the Emirates ID. - Shafiq Muhammad, Chief Supervisor at Horizon Gate Government Transactions Centre

How Dubai residents can update their Emirates ID details

1. Update your residence visa details

If you have a Dubai visa, you would first need to raise the request with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai. You can complete this process in three ways.

- If you wish to complete the process online, you would need to visit gdrfa.gov.ae and select the ‘Data Amendment for Residency Visa’ service.



This allows you to update your job title, full name or passport photo. Click here for an in-depth guide on how to make changes to the details on your Dubai residence visa.



- You can also complete this step by visiting an Amer centre with your passport, Emirates ID and supporting documents related to your change request. For example, if you wish to change your surname after getting married, you would need to provide your attested marriage certificate and passport details.



- You may also choose to visit a typing centre near you, which would make the process easier. Not only will the typing centre help you with updating your residence visa details but also manage the next step of the process – updating your Emirates ID.

Cost: Dh260

2. Update your Emirates ID

Once the details have been updated on your residence visa, with the new visa issued by GDRFA, take the amended residence visa and your old Emirates ID to one of the following customer happiness centres of Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP):



- Al Barsha

- Al Ghazal mall

- Al Rashidiya

Apply for updating your Emirates ID at the centre. After reviewing the information on the residence visa, ICP will process your request and issue a new Emirates ID with the updated information.

Cost: Dh350 (including service fee and courier charges)

Which documents do you need to carry? - Original passport

- Copy of your residence visa, if it is not stamped on your passport.

- Updated passport sized photograph (if you are updating the photo on your Emirates ID.

- Supporting documents, based on your change request. This may include your attested marriage certificate, official labour contract, or court documentation for divorcees. For the specific supporting documents you would need to provide, based on your request, you can call the ICP customer happiness centre on 600522222.

Click here to find out how you can get an online version of your Emirates ID.

Residents in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah

If you have a visa issued by an Emirate other than Dubai, you will need to visit the GDRFA customer happiness centre in your Emirate. At the centre you can complete both the steps – updating your residence visa, and ultimately updating your Emirates ID.