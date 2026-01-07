WhatsApp revamps group messaging with member tags and enhanced reminders

Assign roles in chats, turn words into stickers and set early reminders with new tools
WhatsApp has begun rolling out a new set of group chat features designed to make conversations clearer, more expressive and easier to coordinate, the company said in an official blog post. The updates include member tags, custom text stickers, and enhanced event reminders.
Member tags allow users to assign themselves a custom label or role within each group — for example, 'Noah’s Dad' in a family chat or 'Goalkeeper' in a sports group — without changing their global profile name. Each tag applies only within the specific group where it was set, providing context in larger or more diverse chats.
The text stickers feature lets users type any word or phrase into the Sticker Search bar and automatically generate a sticker version of it. Newly created text stickers can be added directly to a user’s personal sticker pack without first sending them in a message, simplifying reuse across chats.
WhatsApp has also updated event reminders within group chats. When an event is created and shared with a group, the organizer can now set custom early reminders for participants. The aim is to help group members remember key details such as travel time for meetups or start times for calls, all without leaving the chat thread.
These changes are part of WhatsApp’s broader effort to enhance how people communicate and collaborate in groups, which are widely used for social, professional and community purposes. Alongside these improvements, WhatsApp already supports features such as file sharing up to 2GB, HD media, screen sharing, and voice chats that work across devices.
The new tools are rolling out on the latest versions of WhatsApp for Android and iOS, with gradual availability expected worldwide. Users who do not see the features immediately are advised to update their app as they become available.
