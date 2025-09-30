WhatsApp status gets a major update: Quick-share and privacy tweaks

WhatsApp revamps status layout with Instagram-style view counts and quick-share buttons
Dubai: WhatsApp has rolled out several new features to enhance the user experience, making status updates more dynamic, shareable, and user-friendly.
The latest beta update introduces a refreshed status layout, moving the view count to the left — reminiscent of Instagram Stories — and adding new quick-share buttons. These buttons, located on the right of the status screen, let users share updates directly to Facebook or Instagram.
To use the new sharing options, users may need to link their WhatsApp account to Meta’s Account Center, which manages Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp together, according to WABetaInfo. Linking is optional, and users can connect or disconnect at any time.
Even with the integration, WhatsApp maintains end-to-end encryption, keeping messages and calls fully private and secure.
WhatsApp is testing an “Allow Sharing” toggle that lets users control how their status updates are reshared. Located alongside the existing “Who can view” privacy settings, this feature allows contacts to reshare a status while still respecting exclusions or audience restrictions set by the original author.
Reshared updates now include a clear label at the top of the screen, indicating that the content originated from another user. The original author is notified when their status is reshared, but their personal details remain hidden.
These features are available to beta testers using the latest WhatsApp beta for Android (version 2.25.27.5) via the Google Play Beta Program. A wider rollout has not yet been announced, but the beta tests show WhatsApp’s focus on balancing shareability with privacy.
With these updates, WhatsApp aims to make status updates more engaging and shareable, while ensuring users retain full control over who sees and reshapes their content.
Interact with Meta AI directly from any chat! Quote a message, add context, and get instant answers. Privacy? Fully protected.
Break language barriers! Translate messages in chats and groups. Android users can auto-translate entire conversations.
Single contact? Quick message. Multiple contacts? Broadcast list. Create groups without duplicating members — simple and fast.
Decide who can reshare your updates. Keep privacy intact while reaching the right audience.
Tired of spammy group pings? Mute everyone mentions while staying in the loop when needed.
All your calls, schedules, and favorites in one place. Start group calls with up to 31 people. Easier, faster, smarter.
View counts Instagram-style. Quick-share to Facebook and Instagram. Optional Meta account link. Fully encrypted.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox