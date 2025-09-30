GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
TECHNOLOGY
TECHNOLOGY
Technology /
Media

WhatsApp status gets a major update: Quick-share and privacy tweaks

WhatsApp revamps status layout with Instagram-style view counts and quick-share buttons

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
WhatsApp enhances status with new sharing and privacy features
WhatsApp enhances status with new sharing and privacy features

Dubai: WhatsApp has rolled out several new features to enhance the user experience, making status updates more dynamic, shareable, and user-friendly.

The latest beta update introduces a refreshed status layout, moving the view count to the left — reminiscent of Instagram Stories — and adding new quick-share buttons. These buttons, located on the right of the status screen, let users share updates directly to Facebook or Instagram.

Meta account center integration optional

To use the new sharing options, users may need to link their WhatsApp account to Meta’s Account Center, which manages Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp together, according to WABetaInfo. Linking is optional, and users can connect or disconnect at any time.

Even with the integration, WhatsApp maintains end-to-end encryption, keeping messages and calls fully private and secure.

New ‘allow sharing’ toggle gives users control

WhatsApp is testing an “Allow Sharing” toggle that lets users control how their status updates are reshared. Located alongside the existing “Who can view” privacy settings, this feature allows contacts to reshare a status while still respecting exclusions or audience restrictions set by the original author.

Transparent resharing with labels

Reshared updates now include a clear label at the top of the screen, indicating that the content originated from another user. The original author is notified when their status is reshared, but their personal details remain hidden.

Currently in beta testing

These features are available to beta testers using the latest WhatsApp beta for Android (version 2.25.27.5) via the Google Play Beta Program. A wider rollout has not yet been announced, but the beta tests show WhatsApp’s focus on balancing shareability with privacy.

Making statuses more dynamic and secure

With these updates, WhatsApp aims to make status updates more engaging and shareable, while ensuring users retain full control over who sees and reshapes their content.

Check out the latest whatsapp features before the next update drops!

Ask Meta AI from messages

Interact with Meta AI directly from any chat! Quote a message, add context, and get instant answers. Privacy? Fully protected.

Translate chats instantly

Break language barriers! Translate messages in chats and groups. Android users can auto-translate entire conversations.

Smarter chat start

Single contact? Quick message. Multiple contacts? Broadcast list. Create groups without duplicating members — simple and fast.

Control status reshares

Decide who can reshare your updates. Keep privacy intact while reaching the right audience.

Silence “everyone” mentions

Tired of spammy group pings? Mute everyone mentions while staying in the loop when needed.

Calls tab overhaul

All your calls, schedules, and favorites in one place. Start group calls with up to 31 people. Easier, faster, smarter.

Status gets a makeover

View counts Instagram-style. Quick-share to Facebook and Instagram. Optional Meta account link. Fully encrypted.

Related Topics:
technologyWhatsApp

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

With Vibes, users can bring their ideas to life with new AI visual creation tools or remix an existing video by adding music or changing the style.

Facebook owner Meta launches Vibes

2m read
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg attends a dinner hosted by US President Donald Trump.

Meta's Mark E. Zuckerberg sued by Mark S. Zuckerberg

2m read
Representative image (Image source: Pexels)

Facebook, Instagram go 'dark' in Nepal

3m read
Rewriting messages made easy: WhatsApp rolls out AI-powered “Writing Help” to rephrase messages and adjust tone

WhatsApp AI Writing Help: Rephrase your chat with style

2m read