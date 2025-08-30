GOLD/FOREX
New WhatsApp feature: How AI Writing Help can rephrase your messages privately

Transform your chats: Write smarter on WhatsApp with the new AI-powered Writing Help

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Rewriting messages made easy: WhatsApp rolls out AI-powered “Writing Help” to rephrase messages and adjust tone
WhatsApp has launched a new AI feature, “Writing Help,” that allows users to rephrase, proofread, or change the tone of their messages, the Meta-owned company announced Wednesday.

AI-powered suggestions, privacy-first

Writing Help leverages Meta’s Private Processing technology, meaning AI-generated suggestions are created without Meta or WhatsApp ever reading the original message or the rewrites. Messages remain fully private, end-to-end encrypted, even when using the tool.

“Writing Help is our latest AI feature powered by Private Processing that keeps your messages completely private,” WhatsApp said in a blog post. “You can review AI suggestions in different styles — professional, funny, or supportive — and edit them before sending to deliver the perfect message.”

How it works

WhatsApp’s Writing Help is easy to use. While typing a message in a one-on-one or group chat, a small pencil icon will appear in the text field. Tap it to see AI-generated alternatives that can rephrase your message or adjust its tone. For example, “Please don’t leave dirty socks on the sofa” could become “Please don’t make the sofa a sock graveyard” or “Hey, sock ninja, the laundry basket is that way!”

You can then:

  • Select a suggestion to replace your original text

  • Edit it further if desired

  • Send it directly once you’re satisfied with the tone

Currently, Writing Help is available in English, starting in the US and select countries, with plans to expand to more languages and regions later this year.

Accessible to all phones

Unlike iPhone-specific writing tools, WhatsApp integrates this feature directly into the app, making it available to millions of Android users, including mid-range devices.

Optional and privacy-focused

Private Processing is off by default. Users must enable it to access Writing Help and other Meta AI-based features like Message Summaries. Independent audits by NCC Group and Trail of Bits have validated the architecture, ensuring strong privacy protections.

“For those interested in the technical details behind Private Processing, we invite you to read our engineering blog and technical white paper explaining how this and other features are built,” WhatsApp added.

With Writing Help, WhatsApp aims to give users creative control over their messages while ensuring privacy remains central.

