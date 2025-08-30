WhatsApp’s Writing Help is easy to use. While typing a message in a one-on-one or group chat, a small pencil icon will appear in the text field. Tap it to see AI-generated alternatives that can rephrase your message or adjust its tone. For example, “Please don’t leave dirty socks on the sofa” could become “Please don’t make the sofa a sock graveyard” or “Hey, sock ninja, the laundry basket is that way!”