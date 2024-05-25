Meta's instant messaging platform WhatsApp is developing a new feature to enable users to set an AI-generated image as their profile photo.
This new feature, initially reported by WABetaInfo, is included in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android v2.24.11.17. It benefits individuals who prefer not to use their photo as a profile picture.
As per the report, the feature is expected to appear when users click the edit icon in the profile picture settings. However, WhatsApp may give it a distinct tab similar to an Avatar.
The AI-powered profile picture generator creates personalized images based on written descriptions, reflecting users' moods, personalities, or interests.
While the specific Large Language Model used for the AI-powered functionality is still unknown, WABetaInfo suggests it may be the same model used for the recently introduced Meta AI search bar. The feature is currently being developed, and no information regarding its official release date is available.