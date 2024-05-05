Washington: In a move to streamline communication and enhance group interactions, WhatsApp has introduced a new feature aimed at simplifying event organisation within its platform.

According to GSM Arena, the messaging giant announced the rollout of a novel tool designed to facilitate gathering planning directly within WhatsApp groups, eliminating the need for external applications.

With this latest update, users now have the convenience of creating events seamlessly, whether it's a virtual meeting, a birthday celebration, or any other gathering. This feature allows anyone within a group chat to initiate an event, enabling group members to RSVP and providing clarity on attendance.

Events created within WhatsApp groups will be prominently displayed in the group's information section, ensuring easy access to event details for all members. Moreover, attendees will receive timely notifications as the event approaches, keeping everyone informed and engaged.

Initially, this feature is being introduced to groups affiliated with Communities, with plans for a gradual rollout to all groups in the coming months, as per GSM Arena. This staggered release allows WhatsApp to gather feedback and ensure a smooth experience for all users.