Built to overcome life’s challenges

Durability is key for HONOR X9c, and its precision engineering and innovative safety features make it an ideal smartphone for users who want complete peace of mind with their smartphones. An example is HONOR’s Anti-Drop Display, which is engineered to withstand drops from heights up to 2 metres. It also offers 60 per cent greater glass impact resistance and a 52 per cent increase in corner impact resilience over previous models, ensuring that any accidental drops never jeopardise the integrity of the smartphone.

HONOR X9c is also engineered to withstand extreme conditions that would otherwise be problematic for regular smartphones. From intense temperatures to hazards such as dust and water, most smartphones would stop functioning properly or begin to experience performance issues. However, since the phone is equipped with IP65M water and dust resistance and a three-layer waterproof structure, neither accidental water exposure nor environmental elements can compromise this smartphone. In fact, HONOR X9c can be submerged in up to 25cm of water for a short period without compromising its performance, and can even handle extreme temperatures ranging from 30C to -55C.

Image Credit: Supplied

It's common to think that a durable smartphone requires a rugged or bulky design to be effective, but HONOR X9c dispels that myth with its sleek and attractive design. Weighing just 189g and measuring 7.98mm in thickness, HONOR X9c is ultra-slim, making it easy to carry and comfortable to hold. It fits easily into pockets or bags without being cumbersome, and the sleek titanium finish gives it a premium look and feel.

Battery life that never lets you down

One of the most crucial features of any smartphone is its battery life, and here too HONOR X9c sets a new standard in its segment. Equipped with the industry’s first 6600mAh silicon-carbon battery, HONOR X9c can provide up to three days of usage on a single charge and is a game changer for users who use their smartphones throughout the day. Whether it’s streaming content, gaming, or staying connected longer, it is able to provide unmatched battery life without having to reach for a charger. When it’s time for a recharge, the 66W wired HONOR SuperCharge can quickly bring the phone battery up to a full charge, and it also supports an ultra-fast charging mode for quicker recharging.

An unmatched user experience with MagicOS 8.0

Beyond its remarkable design and durability, HONOR X9c offers an intuitive user experience, thanks to AI-powered MagicOS 8.0. A variety of unique features work together to streamline everyday tasks, allowing users to focus on what matters most. For example, Magic Portal can understand the context of what is on a user’s screen and offer helpful suggestions and shortcuts. By simply dragging content on to Magic Portal, users can get directions or product recommendations without having to go through multiple manual steps.

Image Credit: Supplied

When it comes to photography, HONOR X9c’s world-class hardware is further enhanced by AI features, capturing timeless moments that redefine smartphone photography. The powerful, 108MP Ultra-sensing Camera is capable of capturing vivid and well-exposed images under any lighting conditions, even in challenging low-light environments. To further capture remarkable photos, HONOR X9c is equipped with AI Motion Sensing to identify diverse scenarios using an AI network trained on a database of over eight million images. It can then automatically detect movement in a scene and adjust camera settings automatically to capture blur-free and crisp images every time.

In addition to this, the AI Eraser feature allows users to quickly edit their photos to remove any unwanted elements from their photos. With a single click, users can remove people, objects, or other distractions from the background to create a professional-looking image in seconds. This is especially useful for travellers wanting to capture stunning vistas as cleanly as possible. Whether you’re a professional at smartphone photography or a novice, the camera and AI tools on HONOR X9c make it extremely easy to make every photograph a stunning masterpiece.

Exceptional visuals on a stunning display

HONOR X9c is designed to offer an elevated viewing experience, starting with its vivid 6.78-inch Eye-comfort OLED Display. With an industry-leading peak HDR brightness of 4000nits, it can be viewed comfortably even in bright sunlight, offering outstanding visibility. Supporting 1.07 billion colours and a 1.5K resolution, images and content look bright and crisp, providing an immersive viewing experience for gaming, watching videos, and much more.

To ensure that eye fatigue is minimised, HONOR X9c’s display provides a high refresh rate of 120Hz, ensuring smooth motion and enhanced responsiveness throughout the interface. The 3840Hz Risk-free PWM Dimming also helps to minimise screen flickering, further reducing eye strain during extended periods of use. Lastly, the Circadian Night Display automatically adjusts the display to a warmer tone to decrease blue light emission and enhance sleep quality. In conjunction with Dynamic Dimming technology to promote effective ciliary muscle engagement, HONOR X9c puts user safety and comfort above all, ensuring a comfortable viewing experience throughout the day.

HONOR X9c confirms HONOR’s commitment to crafting innovative and stylish products that continue to add value to users’ lives. With a host of intelligent AI features and a durable yet lightweight design, HONOR X9c challenges all the norms of a mid-range smartphone and offers exceptional features that effortlessly balances functionality with style. For users who need a smartphone that can keep up with their rigorous lifestyles and demanding routines, HONOR X9c is an easy investment to make, and will no doubt be the benchmark for other smartphones to aspire to.