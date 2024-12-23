#2: Know if the market is seller or buyer friendly:

You would already know that the real estate market can fluctuate depending on economic factors and local demand. In a seller’s market, where inventory is low, you can set a higher price. In a buyer’s market, where there’s more competition, pricing competitively may help your property stand out.

#3: Price your unit slightly below a round number:

Setting a listing price of Dh499,000 instead of Dh500,000 evidently attracts more buyers. Buyers search in price ranges, and a strategically priced listing can increase visibility and offers. If your property doesn’t attract enough attention, be prepared to adjust the price. Pricing flexibility is the fine line between profitability and market appeal.