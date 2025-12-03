Dubai gold recovers with 24k at Dh507.50 as US rate cut bets dominate December

Local pricing moved into late November around the Dh495–Dh500 zone for 24k and Dh458–Dh463 for 22k, closing the month at Dh508.50 and Dh470.75 respectively. December opened firmer, jumping from Dh511.75 for 24k and Dh473.75 for 22k on 1 December, settling at Dh503.75 and Dh466.50 on 2 December, and reaching Dh507.50 and Dh470 on 3 December. The month-to-date average now tracks above November’s early lows but below its peak, positioning the current Dh507.50 price point closer to the upper half of the month’s emerging range, reinforcing the case that this seasonal recalibration remains part of consolidation rather than reversal.