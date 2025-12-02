Remit money or gold? Best way for UAE expats to send more savings home

Dubai: For many UAE expats, sending money home is a familiar monthly routine. But every now and then, a question resurfaces: Should I be sending gold instead?

But the costs around gold are not always obvious. Jewellery involves making charges. Some gold purchases attract 5% UAE VAT. Many home countries impose import duties, sometimes steep ones. You may also need to declare what you’re carrying. And unlike cash, gold must be transported, authenticated and sold before it can be used.

Gold behaves very differently from cash. Its value is recognised globally and typically priced in US dollars, which means it often holds up better than many home currencies during inflation spikes. That’s one reason why some UAE expats consider accumulating gold rather than keeping savings in volatile local currencies abroad.

With remittances rising, currencies moving unpredictably, and gold prices regularly hitting new highs, it’s understandable why the idea keeps coming up. Gold carries emotional weight, cultural meaning and a long history of protecting purchasing power. But it also comes with practical complications that a quick digital transfer simply avoids.

And the UAE is one of the best places in the world to buy it. Dubai’s precious metals trade reached Dh625 billion in 2024 — a 27% jump — reinforcing its position as a global gold hub.

Despite the hurdles, gold remains meaningful for many South Asian and Arab families. It’s not just an asset — it’s woven into tradition and identity.

In 2024 alone, outward remittances from the UAE hit Dh183 billion, reflecting just how central these transfers are to household budgets back home. India, the top destination for many UAE expats, now receives over 19% of its remittances directly from the UAE.

India, for example, allows only small amounts of jewellery to enter duty-free. Anything beyond that faces high import taxes or seizure. And the UAE requires travellers to declare gold, cash or valuables worth more than Dh60,000 when leaving.

Yet digital remittance platforms are becoming cheaper and faster at the same time, making cash more attractive for routine support despite rising gold prices.

Global gold prices have surged in recent years, and that has encouraged some expats to save in gold rather than cash.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.