GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
YOUR MONEY
YOUR MONEY
Your Money /
Saving and Investment

Dubai gold prices steady; is now a good time to buy?

Saudi prices hold at Dh518 (24k), 476 AED (22ct) as Dubai stays flat

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
22-carat gold is holding firm at Dh468.25 per gram.
22-carat gold is holding firm at Dh468.25 per gram.
Afra Mubarak Al Nofeli/Gulf News

Dubai: Gold prices in Dubai remain steady Monday (December 8) morning, with 24-carat gold trading at Dh 505.75 per gram, unchanged from yesterday night.

Similarly, 22-carat gold holds firm at Dh468.25 per gram. For buyers and sellers, it means a quiet day in the gold market with no pressure on prices to rise or fall.

Local prices reflect stability despite a slight dip in international gold futures to $4239.6 per ounce, down 0.08 per cent or 3.4 points today.

Saudi prices also unchanged

Across the border in Saudi Arabia, gold prices stayed flat through the night. 24-carat gold is priced at Dh518 per gram, exactly the same as late last night. The 22-carat variety also stayed firm at Dh476 per gram.

This stability is important for UAE consumers who often compare regional prices before buying. Gold retailers have maintained that when prices hold steady like this, it helps customers feel confident to make purchases without fear of unexpected hikes.

Global gold futures opened at $4228.1, ranging between $4224.5 and $4241.8, influenced by subdued trading volumes of 21,573 contracts against an average of 166,680.

Dubai's retail gold souk, a regional benchmark, mirrors this calm as investors await cues from US economic data and geopolitical tensions. Year-to-date, gold has climbed from a low of $2596.7, underscoring its safe-haven appeal.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE GoldDubai gold

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The 24-carat benchmark climbed to Dh511.50, reflecting a sharp uptick during the morning session.

Dubai 24k gold prices surge above Dh510

2m read
US rate-cut hopes lift gold to Dh500.25 in Dubai, extending 2025 gains after a 60% annual rally.

Why is Dubai gold rising with US rate-cut hopes?

2m read
Gold, silver prices drop on MCX after Fed rate cut

Dubai gold is nearing Dh500. What’s driving the jump?

2m read
A photo shows gold bangles and necklaces for sale at a gold shop at the Grand Baazar in Istanbul, on October 10, 2025.

Dubai gold price edges closer to Dh500 per gram

2m read