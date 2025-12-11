Dubai shoppers wake up to higher gold prices after a quiet week

Gold prices in Dubai have shown modest but steady fluctuations through the first half of December. The 24-karat rate began the month at Dh511.75 per gram, slipped below Dh506 in the first week, and has gradually rebounded to the Dh509 range in recent days. Similarly, 22-karat gold opened December at Dh473.75 per gram, drifted near Dh468 for several days, and edged higher again this week as international prices strengthened.