Dubai gold flat while bullion loses steam before a crucial Fed decision

Over the first nine days of December, Dubai’s retail gold prices have seen minimal movement. The 24-karat rate has hovered between Dh503.75 and Dh511.75, while 22-karat prices ranged from Dh466.50 to Dh473.75. The sharpest daily adjustment came at the start of the month when 24K dropped from Dh511.75 to Dh503.75, tracking global bullion weakness. Since then, prices have stabilised, mirroring a broader pattern of consolidation in global gold markets.