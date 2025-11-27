Why are US rate-cut expectations lifting Dubai gold prices?

Across the UAE jewellery market, November’s trend reflects limited intraday volatility but gradually rising price support. The 24K category printed Dh495 on November 24, sub-Dh490 for several sessions between November 17-23, and near Dh492-Dh495 during November 20-21. At the beginning of the month, retail 24K prices fluctuated between Dh475.25 and Dh483.75 across November 3-4, reflecting an early-month dip from the late-October close near Dh481.50. Similarly, 22K prices followed the same trajectory through early November, bottoming at Dh440 on November 4 following late-October prints in the mid-Dh445 range. The category printed Dh453.50-Dh455.50 for several sessions from November 18-21 before settling in the current Dh463 bracket.