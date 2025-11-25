Dubai: Dubai’s gold prices picked up on Tuesday morning, with the 24K rate rising to Dh498.75 from Dh495 a day earlier. The 22K category followed the same course, moving to Dh461.75 compared with Dh458.50 on Monday. The gains come as global bullion markets respond to rising expectations of an interest-rate cut at the US Federal Reserve’s December meeting. (Check latest UAE gold prices here , alongside prices in Saudi Arabia , Oman , Qatar , Bahrain , Kuwait , and India .)