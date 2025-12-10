Gold steadies in Dubai with traders waiting for the Fed’s final 2025 rate call

This week’s stability marks the first extended period of calm after several days of modest fluctuation early in the month. From December 1 to December 10, prices have oscillated within a relatively narrow band, moving between Dh503.75 and Dh511.75 for 24-karat gold. Prices softened briefly after the start of the month, falling from Dh511.75 on December 1 to Dh503.75 on December 2, but have since settled around Dh506 levels. The restrained movement reflects subdued local demand and traders’ reluctance to take fresh positions ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s final meeting of 2025.